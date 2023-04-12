Row brews between council and junior housing minister

Minister of State in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Kieran O'Donnell said Cork County Council should 'get its finger out' to apply for funding for Vacant Home Officers.

THE Department of Housing has been told to get its ‘affairs in order’ after the Cork County Council CEO, Tim Lucey, sent a letter demanding clarity on funding for additional vacant homes officers for local authorities.

The letter followed media reports of a Dáil exchange in which Junior Housing Minister Kieran O’Donnell told Cork East TD David Stanton that the authority should ‘get its finger out’ to apply for funding for the officers.

In the Council letter to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Council said no Department circular had been issued about the funding which Minister O’Donnell had referred to.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said that the Council was right to seek clarity on the issue of funding and criticised the Department for not briefing the FG Minister on the matter before his contribution to the Dáil.

“We want clarity on the issue,” said Cllr. O’Shea.

A business case has now been submitted to the Council for more than €1m which would fund up to 18 council posts to work towards the vacant homes issue.

Previous requests for funding in 2019 and 2022 to work on turning around vacant homes throughout the county met with a declaration from the Department that no funding was available at the time.