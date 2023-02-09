Cork

Rod Stewart to play secondLive at the Marquee gig in Cork this June

Rod Stewart is due to play Live at the Marquee in Cork in June 2023. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Rod Stewart has added a second Live at the Marquee gig on Wednesday, June 21. Expand

Bill Browne

Due to phenomenal demand, Aiken Promotions has announced that Rod Stewart will play a second Live at the Marquee date this coming June.

Tickets for the 78-year-old ‘Maggie May’ singer’s June 20 gig at the Docklands venue went on sale on Thursday morning – with eager punters scrambling to get their hands on them

Shortly after they went on sale at 9am Aiken Promotions took to social media to confirm Stewart has added a second date on Wednesday, June 21.

Tickets for the second gig, priced at €131 & €86 (seated) and €96 (standing) are on sale at www.ticketmaster.ie.

