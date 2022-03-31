RnaG celebrates golden jubilee

Peadar Ó Riada and Cór Chúil Aodha have been a regular presence on RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta since its beginnings in 1972, and before, as it regularly sings the Ó Riada Mass from the church in Cúil Aodha.

CÓR Chúil Aodha led by Peadar Ó Riada will continue a long tradition on Saturday night when they perform the final song at a gala concert to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the beginning of RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta.

It was a little more than a half century ago that the choir, then led by Peadar’s father Seán, sang the Mass on the pirate radio station, Saor Raidio Chonamara, on Easter Sunday 1970, an event which was to start the ball rolling on a grassroots campaign which would lead two years later to the establishment of RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta by the then Fianna Fáil Government led by Jack Lynch.

On Saturday night, in a building that was originally built as a horror movie studio by Hollywood ‘B’ movie moghul Roger Corman in Conamara almost 20 years ago, Peadar Ó Riada and Cór Chúil Aodha, with the accompaniment of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, will bring the curtain down on the gala concert to celebrate the fiftieth birthday of the station with the singing of what is known as the Múscraí Gaeltacht’s ‘national anthem’, Mo Ghile Mear.

Roger Corman’s studio is now owned by Telegael, a Gaeltacht company which is competing with the world’s best in the production of animation, and is the biggest building anywhere in the Gaeltacht.

According to Raidió na Gaeltachta Ceannasaí, Gearóid Mac Donncha, it was important for the station to celebrate its fiftieth birthday among the community from which it originated.

“There is an unbreakable link between the community and the radio - without the community, we would not be here,” he told The Corkman.

Also performing at Saturday’s event will be Iarla Ó Lionáird, who started his singing career with Cór Chúil Aodha but is now world famous as the singer with traditional music supergroup, The Gloaming.

Until his tragic death in a road crash more than 30 years ago, Diarmuid Ó Suilleabháin, also a member of Cór Chúil Aodha, was a journalist with RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta from its early days and would certainly be among the cast of Gaeltacht singers and musiciMúans slated to perform at Saturday’s concert in Conamara.

Tomás Ó Ceallaigh from Baile Mhic Íre is another Múscraí link to the early days of RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta. A winner of a Jacobs Award for his anchor role during the early years of Adhmhaidin, Ráidió na Gaeltachta’s equivalent of Morning Ireland, a programme with an uncanny talent for locating Irish speakers in trouble spots around the world to give unparalleled eye witness accounts world events such as the Fall of the Berlin Wall. The late Seán Ó Loingsigh was also a regular voice on RnaG’s news programme giving detailed accounts about local controversies and events.

There’s barely an Irish speaker in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí or throughout Cork who hasn’t featured on Ráidió na Gaeltachta’s programmes at one time or another, such is the reach of the station into every Gaeltacht community.

There’s still a strong Múscraí presence on RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta as Peadar Ó Riada presents ‘Cuireadh Chun Ceoil’, a programme which showcases the best and newest Irish traditional music with occasional forays to faraway realms for otherworldly music.

There’s a studio in ‘An Muileann’ in Baile Mhúirne where segments for different radio programmes can be broadcast from or recorded and it has often hosted Government ministers over the years.

And the other strong link with RnaG comes via the sports programmes and, in particular, Comórtas Péile na Gaeltachta, the inter Gaeltacht football competition which takes place each year on the June bank holiday weekend. Naomh Abán of Baile Mhúirne holds the record for the most senior titles won but Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and Cill na Martra have challenged at the highest level over the years. When the competition resumes this year following two years when it couldn’t go ahead due to Covid, one of the commentators will likely be Liam Mac a’Mhaoir of Baile Mhic Íre, a veteran of the Naomh Abán side which notched up some notable wins in the 1970s.

A measure of the success of RTÉ RnaG, which is a pioneer of local radio broadcasting not alone in Ireland but internationally, is the ownership each Gaeltacht community feels of it.

Each Gaeltacht will be represented at Saturday’s concert in Conamara. Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Pádaí Mharthain Mac Gearailt and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich from Kerry, Altan from Donegal, Johnny Óg Connolly and Colm Mac an Iomaire from Conamara are just a few names to feature on the programme.

The concert itself will be broadcast live on Raidió na Gaeltachta at 7pm on Saturday and can be viewed on its social media channels. A recording will be broadcast on RTÉ 1 on April 23.

The station ceannasaí said the concert would ‘demonstrate the vibrancy, courage, pride, confidence, and rich heritage of the Gaeltacht and Irish-language community’.

“It will be a celebration of that community, those who campaigned with the Gaeltacht Civil Rights Movement, those who founded the radio service in the early 1970s and past and current staff, our loyal listeners, everyone involved in Gaeltacht life and the Irish language community, and the young people growing up today who will keep the flame alive into the future.”

“This concert will be a very special event, broadcast live from the heart of the Gaeltacht, with local, national and international artists, young musicians, dancers and singers having the unique opportunity of playing on stage with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

“It is a privilege for RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta to have gathered such esteemed musicians together in the Gaeltacht to mark the station’s 50th anniversary.”