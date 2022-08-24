Rising opera star Niamh O’Sullivan is the August Cork Person of the Month

Rising mezzo soprano opera star Niamh O’Sullivan being presented with her Cork Person of the Month award for August. Also pictured are (L-R): Pat Lemasney, Southern; Tina Quinn, AM O’Sullivan PR; Manus O’Callaghan, awards organiser and Niamh Lehane, Lexus Cork. Photo: Tony O’Connell Photography.

AN internationally acclaimed young Cork singer who has been taking the opera world by storm with what one critic has said was her “bewitchingly beautiful, dark vibrant voice” has been honoured one of her home county’s most prestigious honours.

Mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan from Douglas, whose performances at concert halls and opera house houses across Europe and America has marked her out as a rising star, has been unveiled as the Cork Person of the Month for August.

The 27-year-old’s prestigious talent was initially nurtured and developed as a member of the Regina Mundi College Choir before she went on to study under the late and legendary Veronica Dunne at the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

Following her studies Niamh relocated to Germany in 2016, joining Munich’s famed Opera Studio at the Bayerische Staatsoper.

“Arriving in Munich as a 21-year-old was a major challenge. I had to learn a lot very quickly, including coming up to speed in several languages,” admitted Niamh.

“But I love this world, the people, the music, the excitement and the spontaneity. As a freelancer, you never know what’s coming next.”

Her numerous operatic engagements in Munich have included Hansel in Humperdinck’s ‘Hansel und Gretel’, Kate Pinkerton in ‘Madama Butterfly’ and Barena in ‘Jenufa’ as well as concert performances of Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ and Handel’s ‘Messiah’.

Other notable works include performing the role of Flora in ‘La Traviata’ alongside the legendary Placido Domingo and she also received rave reviews for her performance of ‘Der Rosenkavalier’ at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Cork audiences will have the opportunity to see Niamh perform live next month when she takes to the stage of the Cork Opera House on September 17 & 18 in ‘The First Child’ with the Irish National Opera.

She will also be singing in Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at St Finn Barre’s Cathedral on December 9 & 10 and next May will play Charlotte in Massenet’s ‘Werther’ at the Everyman Palace and perform a solo recital at the Triskel Arts Centre on August 27.

Speaking at the award presentation Niamh thanked the Cork Person of the Month organisers and paid tribute to her parents Regina and Paul and sister Nicola for their “massive support” over the years.

“The gift of music can so enrich people’s lives and I look forward to continuing to develop it in the years ahead,” said Niamh.

She will now go forward for possible selection as the 2022 Cork Person of the Year, the winner of which will be announced in January.