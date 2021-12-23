Review of 2021: Top story in January More Covid restrictions after infection rates rocket

“YOU simply must stay at home”.

That was the message from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin in his address to nation on Wednesday, January 7 as a new raft of Covid related restrictions were announced effectively putting the country into complete lock-down.

Commenting on the latest developments Cork North West Fianna Fail TD Michael Moynihan said they were needed to help stem the recent rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus and bring it under control.

“I fully understand that it will be tough for everyone and we are facing into a challenging few weeks ahead. While the restrictions are really a blunt instrument, we are in a difficult situation and we have to work together to get this under control until the vaccine is effective and we can return to some kind of normality,” he said.

Under the additional measures, augmenting the Level 5 restrictions already in place, schools would remain closed for the month of January, with special education remaining open with protections in place and more than 60,000 Leaving Cert attending students school three each week.

Unions representing school staff expressed concerns over plans to keep schools open under limited circumstances, with some expressing reservations about health implications for members and childcare concerns.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) described the decision to re-open special educational settings as “rushed and reckless” and that it undermined public health objectives.

The Association of Secondary School Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) also expressed its concerns saying there had been “no credible level of assurance” that re-opened schools would be safe.

While initial reaction of Boherbue Comprehensive School principal Vera leader to the news that would not be re-opening on Monday was one of “huge disappointment”, she did say the health and safety of the school community must come first.

However, she did admit that it would be “challenging” for schools to organise the logistics of opening for special needs education and leaving certificate students.

Another key announcement was the was the ceasing of all non-essential construction, with exemptions for Covid specific health projects, social housing projects, and critical transport maintenance projects. Sole traders such as plumbers, glaziers and electricians will also be allowed work on an emergency call-out basis.

Conor Lane, of Banteer-based Conor Lane Carpentry Ltd, said work will come to a halt for his 10 employees working at three different sites around the county.

“Of course it is disappointing but it did not come as any great surprise given the talk over recent days. To be honest, it had to be done for the safety of employees and their families. Whether you have 50 of 500 guys working on a site is irrelevant, all you need for one person to have Covid to spread it,” said Conor.

“Hopefully, it will help the stem the spread of the virus, numbers will come down and we can all get back to work safety in a few week’s time,” he added.