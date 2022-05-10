Retired Cork teacher Con Lynch to publish book on Naomh Gobnait

Retired teacher Con Lynch's next book will focus on Naomh Gobnait, the patron saint of his native parish of Baile Mhúirne and many places throughout Ireland.

A RETIRED teacher’s devotion to the patron saint of his native parish has prompted him to make his latest project a compilation of stories from schools around the country about Naomh Gobnait.

Baile Mhúirne man Con Lynch, who used to be principal in Rylane, has enlisted schools in the parish of Baile Mhúirne as well as Clondrohid, Dún Chaoin in Kerry, Mallow, Waterford and Galway to provide his with stories about the legendary bee-keeper and abbess.

During 2021 he has researched or visited areas associated with Gobnait in: Inis Thiar, Kilgobinet, Co. Waterford, Dún Chaoin and Kilgobnet (near Beaufort) in Kerry, Lombardstown, Dripsey, Clondrohid and Baile Mhúirne in Co. Cork and intends to very shortly visit Ballyagran in Co. Limerick.

“Having visited them last year, I now wish to spend a night in these places, because I want to experience the atmosphere and the ‘feel’ of these places for myself,” he told The Corkman.

The book, which will be bilingual in Irish and in English, will be published later this year.