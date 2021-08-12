Researchers at University College Cork discover potential to reverse aging process in the brain

A TEAM of boffins based at University College Cork has made international headlines after their research unlocked the potential to reverse the aging process in the brain.

The research from APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) at UCC, which has been published in the leading international scientific journal ‘Nature Aging’, has introduced a novel approach to reversing age-related brain deterioration through microbes found in the gut.

Their ground-breaking research has opened up potentially new and exciting therapeutic avenues in the form of microbial-based interventions to slow down brain aging and associated cognitive problems.

The groundwork was undertaken by researchers in the Brain-Gut-Microbiota lab in APC led by Prof John F. Cryan, vice-president for Research & Innovation at UCC and APC principal at an SFI Research Centre based at Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy.

The study was led by co-first authors Dr Marcus Boehme along with PhD student Katherine E. Guzzetta, and Dr Thomaz Bastiaanssen.

Prof Cryan said the latest mouse studies showed that by transplanting microbes from young into old animals researchers could rejuvenate aspects of brain and immune function.

“Previous research published by the APC and other groups internationally has shown that the gut microbiome plays a key role in aging and the aging process,” said Prof Cryan.

“This new research is a potential game changer, as we have established that the microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration. We also see evidence of improved learning ability and cognitive function,” he added.

Although exciting, Prof Cryan pointed out the project was still in its infancy.

“It is still early days and much more work is needed to see how these findings could be translated in humans,” he said.



