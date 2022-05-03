Report finds spiralling costs are ‘keeping farmers awake at night’

Almost all off the farmers surveyed agreed that reducing greenhouse gases on farms was vitally important.

THE spiralling cost of essential products and services such as fertiliser, feed and energy and the difficulty in keeping and retaining staff are among the key issues ‘keeping farmers awake at night’.

That according to the fourth annual ‘Irish Farm Report’ compiled by the food and agri-business professional services firm IFAC, which has offered another fascinating insight into current state of the Irish farming sector, the challenges faced by farmers and the potential opportunities some see arising in the future.

This includes the positive role of technology in increasing farm efficiencies and reducing the physical demands for employees, the universal challenge of reducing greenhouse gases, and farmers being able to find the time to tackle financial planning to protect their families and farms for the future.

Just over half of the farmers surveyed have said Brexit had already seen input costs increase - with 60% saying the biggest challenge they now face is the prospect of further cost increases.

IFAC chief executive John Donoghue said that as the threat to the sector posed by Covid-19 begins to dissipate “any anticipated relief has been overshadowed as other significant challenges have emerged.”

“Rising costs are now the biggest challenge facing farmers, heightened by escalating prices and supply shortages because of the tragic and needless events in Ukraine,” said Mr Donoghue.

“In parallel, finding and retaining employees has become a big concern for many, particularly in the dairy sector and succession planning remains a recurring theme year after year that still requires urgent focus,” he added.

On the issue of succession one in five respondents said the lifestyle was “not appealing enough” for the next generation and while the number of farmers appointing a successor has doubled since 2019, 67% have yet to put a succession plan in place.

The report found that almost half of farmer (47%) do not have a will and only 17% have enduring power of attorney (22% don’t even know what that is).

In relation to financial planning, 20% of farmers have no life cover and one in three are worried about saving money for their retirement.

Mr Donoghue said that despite the challenges facing the farming sector “overall positivity still abounds among Irish farmers” with almost 60% having what he described as a “positive outlook” for the year ahead.

“Also, as expected, sustainability is a key aspect of this year’s report, with almost all farmers (94%) in agreement that reducing greenhouse gases is essential,” said Mr Donoghue.

While 38% of farmers said they would be concerned about the additional costs of ‘green farming’ almost all of those surveyed said they would be open to incorporating renewable energy on their farms, with Mr Donoghue saying this demonstrated “a sizable opportunity for Irish farmers.”

“Irish farmers have always been determined innovators and with the right support and a financially viable framework, Irish farmers can take a lead role in driving positive climate action in global agriculture,” said Mr Donoghue.

Other key findings of the report included that while 32% of farmers use technology to increase productivity and 21% to reduce labour costs, more than half of those surveyed (52%) found cost was the biggest barrier to introducing new tech on their farms.

Mr Donoghue said the findings of the survey offered invaluable insights into Irish farmers lives’ in 2022.

“Challenges are abundant, but so are opportunities, particularly in farm technology and its role in increasing efficiencies and reducing physical labour on farms,” said Mr Donoghue.

To view the full report, which includes analysis and tips for each farming sector, case studies and articles on topics including technology, climate action, succession, farm structures, pensions and hiring visit www.ifac.ie