Remembering those who died in Carrigaphooka booby trap

Some of the crowd who attended Sunday's commemoration of the victims of the Carrigaphooka bobby trap bomb which killed seven Free State soldiers on September 16, 1922. James Buckley, an anti-Treaty IRA man, also died in the custody of the National Army on that day near the site of the explosion.

The concluding part of the letter sent by Mary Collins Powell, the sister of Michael Collins, to the mother of Colonel Commandant Thomas Keogh after she nursed him on his death bed following the Carrigaphooka bomb

The letter sent by Mary Collins Powell, the sister of Michael Collins, to the mother of Colonel Commandant Thomas Keogh after she nursed him on his death bed following the Carrigaphooka bomb

A BOOBY trap bomb which claimed the lives of seven Free State soldiers and a further death in the killing of an anti-treaty IRA man who was shot in reprisal was an incident ‘written out of history’ according to the organiser of the commemoration on Sunday of the slaughter at Carrigaphooka near Macroom, which happened on September 16, 1922.

Colonel Commandant Thomas Keogh (Carlow/Wicklow border), Captain Dan O’Brien (Dublin), Sergeant William Murphy (Longford), Volunteer Thomas Manning (Dromdubh, outside Macroom), Volunteer John O’Riordan (Bawnmore), Volunteer Patrick O’Rourke(Longford) and Volunteer Raphael Conway (Athlone) were the seven Free State soldiers who died when a booby trap bomb exploded as they tried to disarm a suspected landmine at Carrigaphooka bridge.

Anti-treaty IRA man James Buckley was shot, apparently in reprisal, by the Free State forces following the booby trap bomb explosion.

The event at Carrigaphooka, just a few miles west of the town of Macroom, was held at the memorial on the side of the busy N22 Cork to Killarney road and was chaired by local Fine Gael councillor, Michael Creed, a cousin of the local TD of the same name who was to give the oration. The event was also attended by a colour party from the Irish Army.

In his oration, Cork North West Fine Gael TD and former Agriculture Minister Michael Creed remarked that the thousands of people who read the memorial to those who died at Carrigaphooka on September 16 1922 would be ‘largely and blissfully aware’ of its significance.

According to the TD, the seven men whose memory is recalled on the roadside memorial were among the forefathers of the current Irish State and were owed a debt of gratitude.

“It is important that we gather to acknowledge what is in the decade of centenaries, a difficult period in Irish history, one that inflicted considerable grief and suffering and, yes, bitterness as well, that the intervening 100 years has done much to heal and mend bridges.

“It is hugely important that we acknowledge the sacrifice made by our forefathers, these seven men in particular, who paid the ultimate sacrifce, who laid down their lives in laying down the foundation of the State that we enjoy today.”

Deputy Creed spoke briefly about the origins of the men who died in the ambush and at greater length about their leader, Commandant Thomas Keogh, who hailed from the Carlow/WIcklow border area and who was just 23 years of age when he met his death and a veteran of not alone the War of Independence but also of the 1916 Rising when he had served in Jacob’s Biscuit Factory.

“Thomas Keogh was the most high profile and rightly so in terms of his unique contribution.

“He was one of Collins’ ‘Twelve Apostles’, one of the ‘Squad’ as they were otherwise known, the twelve people who brought Dublin Castle and the then British administration in Ireland to its knees and who brought Lloyd George to the negotiating table.”

Deputy Creed explained how Thomas Keogh hadn’t died at the scene of the ambush but had been removed to hospital. Nursing him in Cork City’s Mercy Hospital was Mary Collins Powell, the sister of Michael Collins, who had himself been slain three weeks previously in Béal na Bláth.

She wrote a letter to Thomas Keogh’s mother to tell her of his final hours and she enclosed a lock of his hair and a strip from his uniform in the envelope. Deputy Creed had been sent a copy of that letter by WhatsApp that morning by relatives of Thomas Keogh and he read it at the roadside.

“Dear Mrs, Keogh, I find it very hard to write to you in so much sorrow and sympathy in my heart. I was present when Tom died. He died like a tired child going to sleep, just closed his eyes and his mouth and all was over. The nuns and a few of his comrades and myself had the privilege of saying a few prayers for his gallant soul. I remained while they washed him, his lovely white young body so broken and battered. God loved him and, I am sure, after his brave fights, took him to join the ‘Big Fellow’

“You as his mother will thank God that gave him to you - there are so many poor women that have no son or no husband or nothing to love and so they become heartless and cold. You will have his brave deeds to think of as you grow older and he there, waiting for you, beyond where there is no more sorrow. So then let us not think of our dear ones as lost, they have the better fate and no matter how long the time we shall not feel it day by day until we too close our eyes and go to our rest.

“I don’t know if they opened the coffin when they brought him home but, in any case, I took a bit of his hair for you which I enclose. Yours in loving sympathy, Mary Collins Powell, Michael’s sister.”

Deputy Creed said that Thomas Keogh’s half brother was still alive but unable to travel to Sunday’s event due to being hospitalised. Tom’s brother, who was also named Tom, had sent his good wishes to the organising committee and the gathering at Carrigaphooka and these were conveyed by Deputy Creed.

The TD also took the opportunity to acknowledge the memory of James Buckley, the anti Treaty IRA man who lost his life as part of the same incident.

“I too, like the Chairman (Cllr Michael Creed), would like to acknowledge, in the context of healing and the necessity for historical accuracy, the fact that also here there is a plaque just 50 yards east of here to James Buckley from Clonfadda of the anti-Treaty side and who died in the custody of the National Army at this location.”

Deputy Creed also pointed to what he termed the ‘democratic imprimatur’ the men of the National or Free State Army had, as earlier in the Summer of 1922 approximately 80% of voters had expressed their preference for pro Treaty candidates in that General Election.

The TD also referred to how, sometimes, people who fought on behalf of the Treaty were referred to as ‘Free Staters’ or ‘Staters’ as terms of disparagement.

“They were Free Staters!

“They, by their ultimate sacrifice, by the laying down of their lives, laid the foundation for the State we enjoy today and it was a very solid foundation for which we should be eternally grateful and we should never forget the contribution that they made.

“From the War of Independence to the Civil War, we are here 100 years on, we are the beneficiaries of the contributions of those giants to the formative years of the State.”

A decade of the Rosary was recited by local woman, Kathleen Burke and aferwards Dónal Ó Céilleachair of Buíon Phíobairí Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh piped Lord Lovat’s Lament as two wreaths were laid at the memorial, one by Michael Creed TD on behalf of the State and another by Cllr. Creed on behalf of the event organisers and those gathered at the site on Sunday.

The event concluded as Cllr Creed expressed his gratitude to a multitude of neighbours who had helped to prepare the site for Sunday’s event as well as looking it over the years and finally the National Anthem was sung.