Remembering Scórs gone by

Elaine Murphy, Banteer winner at Solo Singing in the 1997 Duhallow Scór na nÓg receives her prize from the late Dave Hallihan, Duhallow Juvenile GAA. Picture John Tarrant

Nostalgia never fades and with the GAA-promoted cultural programme taking a back seat over the past two years, reminiscing about past days commands attention.

25 years ago the 1997 season attracted bumper entries to the highly popular Scór na nÓg that places an emphasis on participants under 17 years.

Recent months saw the intended 2021/22 season hit by pandemic restrictions with social and cultural activity stalled much to the disappointment of Scór clubs far and wide.

Traditionally, a new season gets underway during November at divisional level with teenage talent displaying their cultural wares in music, song and dance. Scór founded by the late Derry Gowen from Fermoy became the flagship GAA indoor activity where from divisional action, the momentum built up with excitement and the best of competition surfaced at county, provincial and All Ireland levels when the indoor buzz was on a par with the summer exploits of Pairc Uí Chaoimh and Croke Park.

Back in 1997, the terrific work and commitment of Cork clubs was mirrored in the quality of fare and the enjoyment of those watching traditional cultural talents at its best a quarter of century ago remain treasured memories.

Though times move on the popularity of Scór remained an endearing feature of diverse talent enjoyed by bumper attendances caught up in the mix of song, dance and music performed by teenage talent.

At Duhallow, clubs such as Banteer, Dromtarriffe. Freemount, Kiskeam and Millstreet had reason to enjoy divisional success with Carrigaline, Cloyne, Dromtarriffe, Freemount, Millstreet, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Tracton adding county accolades.

The GAA plays an important role in the promotion and preservation of culture and the Irish language through Scór. Hopefully with restrictions eased, the action can return on and off the field for GAA clubs.