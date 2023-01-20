Cork

Remains of medieval North Cork church destroyed by Cromwellian forces are restored

Dromtarriff Medieval Church which had Conservation works carried out by Cork County Council recently

Dromtarriff Medieval Church which had Conservation works carried out by Cork County Council recently

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The ruins of a medieval parish church in Dromtarriffe in north Cork have been uncovered and restored as part of Cork County Council’s Community Monument Fund.

The ancient Parish Church was in use as a place of worship up until July 1651 when it was burned by Cromwellian Soldiers. Twenty-four people lost their lives in the fire, evidence of which is still visible in the shattered stonework today.

