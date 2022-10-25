Reluctance to sit driving test is proving costly for women drivers in Cork

Women driving on a provisional licence are paying a considerably higher price for their car insurance those with a full licence.

NEW eye-opening figures have revealed that women drivers in Cork are paying well above the odds for their motor insurance because they are not as likely to sit a driving test as their male counterparts.

The seeming reluctance to sit a test has resulted in brokers loading policies for those still driving on a provisional licence, resulting in them paying far more per year for insurance than they need to.

According to online broker MissQuote.ie, which specialises in insurance for young women, thousands of females in Cork are losing out on the opportunity to save hundreds of Euros on their annual.

Their experts say that they could knock up to €500 off their annual insurance premiums by simply sitting and passing their driving test.

They said recent statistics revealed that 26% more men than women were sitting their driving test and in addition males recorded a higher pass rate.

MissQuote.ie manager Deirdre McCarthy said that in Cork alone 22,000 more men than women hold a full diving licence.

Nationally, there are 200,000 more males with full licences than woman, despite the fact that there are more woman living in Ireland than men.

Ms McCarthy said figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for 2020 also showed that men have a much higher pass rate that women, at 57% compared to 52%.

“The disparity is even greater for younger drivers, with almost 60% more males than females aged between 17-20 recorded as having a full driving licence in 2020,” said Ms McCarthy.

“As this age group often pay through the nose for car insurance, it’s likely that tens of thousands of young Irish women are paying at least €500 more for their car insurance than they would if they sat and passed their driving test,” she added.

Ms McCarthy said there was “clear evidence” that women drivers have a safer track record than their male counterparts, pointing to the fact that more men than women had penalty points of their licenses.

“So, it is clear that more needs to be done to encourage young female drivers to come forward for their driving test,” said Ms McCarthy