Relief on the way for Kanturk

An aerial view of the Kanturk Relief Road and the new school, which is due to open its doors next year,

WHILE the long awaited Kanturk relief road may not be ready to take its first traffic for a couple of weeks yet, it is set to be given the official seal of approval on Friday.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, will officially opened the €1.95millon route on Friday morning in the presence of the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD and Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey.

Work commenced on the road, which runs from Bluepool Upper to the Mill Road and incorporates approximately 450-metres of new road, footpaths and cycle lanes, pedestrian crossing and public lighting, in January of this year.

A Cork County Council official said the new route would provide a safer environment for all road users “especially vulnerable road users”.

He said it was being completed well in advance of the proposed new 24-classroom school on a 2.3-acre site at the Mill Road, which will see the amalgamation of St Colman’s Boys NS and the Convent of Mercy NS into a single complex, which is due to be completed next year.