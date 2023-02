The Ionad Áise in Reidh na nDoirí/Reenanaree is a central location for the Múscraí Gaeltacht and is an ideal location for their Wednesday night bingo sessions ‘as Gaeilge’.

No need to worry if your Irish isn’t perfect, just follow the numbers. It’s on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm and you can get full details on the Ionad’s social media pages.