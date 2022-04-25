Refugees greet Taoiseach as he visits Millstreet centre

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin being shown around the Green Glens Arena on Sunday after it was converted into an emergency accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees who arrived there last week.

A number of Ukrainian refugees brought their pets with them as they arrived in Millstreet's Green Glens Arena where an emergency accommodation centre has been set up. An Taoiseach visited the centre on Sunday. Photo: Eamon Ward

An Taoiseach sexaid he was deeply moved at the gratitude expressed by the Ukrainian refugees when he visited them in the Green Glens Arena on Sunday. Photo: Eamon Ward

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Ukrainian refugees as they celebrated the Orthodox Easter Sunday in Millstreet's Green Glens Arena at the weekend. Photo: Eamon Ward

TAOISEACH Mícheál Martin spoke of being ‘deeply moved’ by the gratitude expressed by Ukrainian refugees who had just spent their first weekend in Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena during a visit there on Sunday.

The Taoiseach said that touring the emergency accommodation complex underlined what horrors the refugees had endured in their war-torn country.

He said Ireland should be very proud of its response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“I have been very moved to meet with so many of the Ukrainian residents here, so many families who have fled the war in Ukraine and one cannot but be struck by their sense of gratitude,” Mr Martin said.

“Basic, simple gratitude articulated so eloquently and sincerely by them.

“The sense of peace and safety and security they have here now (in Ireland) for their children. That’s very clear in the conversations we had – and also that sense of, the articulation of the journeys they have travelled (just to get here).

“One mother with a six-month-old baby and another mother saying that her children were in a basement in their home for two weeks.

“They couldn’t talk, lights (were) out at night for fear Russian soldiers cominh to arrest them.

“One woman actually said to me that when they hear planes going overhead they (still) get a shudder and they get nervous.”

Read More

“So in the first instance, Ireland is offering respite from that war, from that trauma and we should not lose sight of that.

“Over 25,000 people have come into the country in the space of less than two months. If you look at (this) historically, since 1999 maybe 100,000 refugees or asylum seekers have come into the country.

“So this is unprecedented against an unprecedented war in terms of its sheer targeting of civilian residential zones, levelling of towns, creating of terror, and across Europe.

“We are a part of a European-wide response to give safe haven in the first instance to the people of Ukraine - to the mothers and children.

“Their gratitude (is very moving) and what has overwhelmed them, and I need to say this, is the kindness of the Irish people, saying they are so kind here.”

An Taoiseach rejected suggestions there would be a cap on the number of refugees from Ukraine coming to Ireland.

In an opinion poll published at the weekend, 36% of respondents said they thought there should be a limit of 20,000 on the number of refugees from Ukraine coming to Ireland. This number has already been surpassed.

“I am not contemplating caps (on refugees) - I am not talking about that. There will be challenges but we are part of a European-wide response,” he said.

“First and foremost - we are not a military power - the thing we can do best is humanitarian (aid).”

As he toured the complex in Millstreet, the Taoiseach paid tribute to the response of the State agencies during the crisis and said more had to be done.

““Now we have more to do, the schools are coming in tomorrow to meet the parents in terms of organising education. Some parents are still worried about all of that but we reassured them about that.

“So there is much to be done but in two months Ireland has responded well and I want to thank the public servants across all of our agencies, across all of our government departments – Roderic O’Gorman and his department – for really pulling out all the stops in very quick time to absorb such large numbers and that needs to be said, notwithstanding that we have challenges ahead.”

He wouldn’t be drawn on whether a single agency was now needed to deal with the crisis.