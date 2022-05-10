Redeveloped Tip O’Neill Park in Mallow is looking ‘blooming marvellous’

One of the pathways that meander through the park linking it to the iconic Spa House grounds.

One of the colourful new flower beds in the park.

A view of the revamped Tip O’Neill Park in Mallow from the entrance on St Joseph’s Road. Included are the new water features on either side of the path which incorporate foaming jets. Photos: Sheila Fitzgerald.

AFTER undergoing a major facelift, Tip O’Neill and the grounds of the iconic Spa House, situated on one of the key entrance routes to Mallow Town, finally reopened to the public this week.

The redevelopment is one element of a wider multi-million Euro project aimed at connecting Tip O’Neill Park and the Spa House of Mallow Castle and the Town park, drawing them together in a single, easily accessible visitor attraction.

The project, which will be delivered on a phased basis over the coming years has already seen major works undertaken at in the grounds of Mallow Castle and the Town Park.

These have included new walkways through the castle grounds and gardens, repairs to existing stone walls, new pedestrian and vehicular access points and the opening of the ‘fairytale’ style playground.

The works, which cost in the region of €2 million and incorporates the facelift at Tip O’Neill and the Spa House, has been part funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Key elements of an ambitious plan for the Town park include major landscaping works the enhancement of existing playing pitches including new training areas, an all-weather multi-use events area, angling stands along the river bank, the redevelopment of the existing playground and the construction of a skate park and a BMX-style ‘pump track’.

Read More

The works at Tip O’Neill Park have seen the replacement of the centrepiece fountain with a new water feature comprised of two rectangular pools limestone rectangular tanked pools with foaming jets and lighting.

The project also incorporates new light columns and semi-mature trees along the main route through the park, the planting of pollinator-friendly trees, hedges, a meadow, new paving, seating and signage and the resurfacing of the Spa House car park.

Cllr Pat Hayes said Mallow was very fortunate to have such a wonderful facility in the town.

“It looks amazing. The location is perfect as it links the town centre, with Mallow Castle and the Town Park and will be a key elements of Mallow tourism offering going forward,” said Cllr Hayes.

While Cllr Gearóid Murphy agreed the revamped park and grounds would be a wonderful resource for Mallow, he and other councillors asked if there would be CCTV cameras installed there to prevent anti-social behaviour.

A point also raised by Cllr Tony O’Shea, who pointed out this had been a problem in the past.

Senior council official Mary Hayes said that while there were monitored CCTV cameras in the grounds of Mallow Castle, there were as yet no plans to install others at Tip O’Neill Park.

“We are hoping that the rise in footfall in the park will act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour there. If that does not work, we have the option of installing CCTV cameras,” said Ms Hayes.

“However, these do not come cheap and will entail an additional cost to the council,” she added.