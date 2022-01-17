Record year for jobs in Cork Gaeltacht reported by Údarás na Gaeltachta

There were 702 full-time jobs in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies in the Cork Gaeltacht at the end of 2021, the highest number of posts ever in the 40-year history of the Gaeltacht development agency, the organisation has said in its end of year statement published this week.

A total of 45 new jobs were created in the two Cork Gaeltacht areas, Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and Oileán Cléire, in 2021. When the number of jobs lost is taken into account, there was a net increase in employment of 38 jobs. The majority of the new jobs were created in the manufacturing, engineering and food and drinks sectors.The Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta approved a number of projects for the Cork Gaeltacht during 2021, which will create 4 new jobs with an estimated total investment of over €92,000 when these projects are underway.

The Údarás na Gaeltachta flagship project in the area, Coláiste Íosagáin is proceeding at present having suffered delays due to Covid during 2021. A Business Deelopment Manager was appointed for this project towards the end of last year and will be taking up their duties later this month.

Cork County Council approved planning permission for the development of a Regional Development Hub on the site of Coláiste Íosagáin in 2020 and it is intended to develop gteic@Baile Bhuirne there, which will consist of up to 75 workspaces. Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí Teo. is managing gteic@Béal an Ghaorthaidh where there are coworking spaces for 22 workers.

Site works are almost complete on the grounds of Coláiste Íosagáin and the expectation is that works on the building will commence during 2022.

The Údarás report highlighted the success of a number of projects. These included Táirgí Cáise Buabhaill Mhaigh Chromtha Teo/Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products which had another fantastic year,.winning 4 awards at the World Cheese Awards recently as well as two awards at the Irish Cheese Awards. Johnny and Geraldine Lynch have a herd of Italian buffalos on their farm in Cill na Martra where the cheese company has made substantial progress since with the support of the agency.

A significant support package was approved for Firebird Heating Solutions Ltd, the Baile Mhúirne located company which is one of the area’s largest employers, to help the company develop its business and preserve their long-standing employment in the Múscraí Gaeltacht. The company has developed a new strategic plan to significantly change the business model and develop new heating systems and renewable products.

Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh welcomed the report and said that Gaeltacht communities and companies deserved huge recognition for the perseverance and resilience they displayed during the pandemic.

“The challenges placed on Gaeltacht businesses and communities by this pandemic and Brexit are yet to be overcome but it is a source of considerable encouragement to see greenshoots of recovery by companies including the surge in the medical device sector in the Gaeltacht.

"Some of these indigenous companies are a real source of inspiration to others, those businesses that started out with just one or two employees and are now among the largest employers in the Gaeltacht.”

Throughout the Gaeltacht communities which come under the auspices of Údarás na Gaeltachta, 2021 was a very productive year, despite the pandemic.

According to ABSEI research conducted in 2021 of Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies had €181mvspend in total on payroll; export sales of €516m (60%), total sales of €864m in 2020;direct expenditure of €415m in the Irish economy.