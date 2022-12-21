Record number of patients on trolleys in Cork hospitals in 2022

IT has been a record-breaking year for Cork hospitals – but not in a way that will be remembered with any great joy.

Figures compiled by the Irish Nurses and midwives Organisation (INMO) have revealed the stark nature of the overcrowding crisis at hospital emergency departments – with the combination of increasing numbers of Covid infections, flu and the winter vomiting bug set to put them under even more pressure.

The INMOs ‘trolley watch’ figures revealed that 17,614 people were left on trolleys waiting for beds at Cork’s three emergency departments over the course of this year – the largest number ever recorded.

Broken down across the three locations, the figures showed that 12,133 people languished on trolleys at the Cork University Hospital (CUH) , 4,948 at the Mercy Hospital and 533 at Bantry General Hospital.

The figure for the CUH was the second highest of any hospital in the country, topped only by University Hospital Limerick, where 17,640 patients were left without a bed.

Nationally, 2022 was the worst year on record for overcrowding at Irish hospitals with 118,662 people waiting on trolleys for treatment – 2,707 of which were under the age of 16.

This beat the previous record set in 2019 when 118,367 people were on trolleys – of which 1,410 were under the age of 16.

Describing the deepening crisis as “extremely concerning” INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha warned there was “no sign of the pressure easing” in emergency departments compared to previous December’s.

Her comments were underscored by the ‘trolley watch’ figures for last Monday, which showed there 760 people on trolleys at hospitals across the country – the highest daily figure since January 2020.

In Cork there were 76 people on trolleys at the CUH, 21 at the Mercy University Hospital and 13 and Bantry General.

Ms Phil Ní Sheaghdha said Monday’s figure was “entirely predictable”.

“The INMO has been warning this was going to happen, medics have been doing the same. Warnings from those who are working on the front-line should not fall on deaf ears,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

Commenting on the annual trolley watch total figure for this year, she said it was clear there was a “dearth of ambition to tackle this extremely serious problem.”

“We have reached an overcrowding milestone in that 2022 is officially the worst year for hospital overcrowding on record. This is not something to be celebrated,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“We commend that some hospital groups have curtailed non-urgent care and asked that people seek alternative care pathways if they can, but it is clear that the HSE and the Government are not taking this issue as seriously as they should be,” she added.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said INMO members, in particular those working in triage and emergency departments are under “serious pressure” with long delays, inadequate bed space and unsafe staffing levels “making it impossible to provide safe care.”

“Behind these figures are patients who are being stripped of their dignity and privacy while being deemed sick enough to be admitted to hospital,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“Silence from decision makers shows that this out-of-control overcrowding is accepted when it absolutely shouldn’t be. The State must do better for our nurses, healthcare workers and patients sick enough to be admitted to hospital.”