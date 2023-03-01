Record number of patients on trolleys at the Cork University Hospital during February

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said February was an “incredibly challenging” month for nurses and midwives.

The INMO’s trolley watch figures for February showed there were 1,448 patients waiting for treatment on trolleys in Cork hospitals during February, the second highest figure for the month since 2006.

THE chronic overcrowding crisis blighting Cork’s hospital emergency departments shows no sign easing up anytime soon if figures released for February by the Irish Nurse and Medical Organisation (INMO) are any yardstick.

Their trolley watch analysis for February makes for bleak reading, with 1,448 patients waiting for trolleys for treatment at Cork’s three emergency departments over the course of the month.

The figure was the highest February total since 2020 (1,491) and the second highest figure since the first trolley watch figures were compiled back in 2006.

Broken down across the three Cork hospital with emergency departments, the data revealed there were 1,041 patients on trolleys at the Cork University Hospital - the highest ever February total.

This was only the second time that the January CUH total had eclipsed the 1,000 mark, the other time being in 2020 when the figure stood at 1,031.

The total February figure for the Mercy University Hospital was 283 , with 124 patients on trolleys across the month at Bantry General, the highest February figure for the hospital since trolley watch began.

Nationally, the INMO’s figures showed that 10,040 patients spent time on trolleys in Irish hospitals during February, including 426 people under the age of 16.

This was the third highest recorded February figure since 2006. The highest February trolley watch figure was recorded in 2018 when it stood at 11,014.

The most overcrowded hospitals in February were the University Hospital Limerick with 1,561 patients, followed by the Cork University Hospital (1,041), University Hospital Galway (775), the Mater (570) and Sligo University Hospital (528).

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said February was “an incredibly challenging” month for nurses and midwives.

“Nurses are working in extremely unsafe conditions. Their workplaces are not just overcrowded, they are also short staffed. When wards are not staffed correctly, it has a very profound impact on the level of care our members are able to provide to patients,” said Ms Sheaghdha

“The HSE and Minister for Health must give an update on whether the measures they introduced in January to relieve pressure on our health system have had a real impact and what they are going to do to prevent further spikes in March and April,” she added.