Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.2°C Dublin

Recalling the ‘Big Fella’ in Centenary trip to Béal na Bláth

The Big Fella, Michael Collins Expand

Close

The Big Fella, Michael Collins

The Big Fella, Michael Collins

The Big Fella, Michael Collins

corkman

The year being 2022, it’s time to recall Michael Collins, the ‘Big Fella’, a hundred years on from his assassination at Béal na Bláth not too far from Macroom.

Macroom History Group is running a field trip to the location on June 26 from Dooniskey Station. Those interested should send a ‘What’s App’ message to 086 8766044.

Michael Galvin will be on hand to give a talk about the Big Fella and what happened in Béal na Bláth that fateful evening, August 22, 1922.

As the song goes: “Hang out your brightest colours, his memory now recall, everyone wants a part of him but no-one wants him all!”

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy