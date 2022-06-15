Recalling the ‘Big Fella’ in Centenary trip to Béal na Bláth

The year being 2022, it’s time to recall Michael Collins, the ‘Big Fella’, a hundred years on from his assassination at Béal na Bláth not too far from Macroom.

Macroom History Group is running a field trip to the location on June 26 from Dooniskey Station. Those interested should send a ‘What’s App’ message to 086 8766044.

Michael Galvin will be on hand to give a talk about the Big Fella and what happened in Béal na Bláth that fateful evening, August 22, 1922.

As the song goes: “Hang out your brightest colours, his memory now recall, everyone wants a part of him but no-one wants him all!”