Rebels to rule in United Ireland after North poll?

Cork born Michelle O'Neill is likely to be in pole position to become Northern Ireland's first nationalist First Minister after this week's Assembly Election.

IF Sinn Féin emerges as the largest party in Northern Ireland after this week’s election, the country could end up being governed by a Cork born and reared Taoiseach and First Minister!

Yes, we all know Taoiseach Mícheál Martin is Cork born and bred but how many know that the Sinn Féin Vice President and putative candidate for ‘sFirst Minister, Michelle O’Neill, was born in North Cork town, Fermoy?

Sinn Féin’s Munster Cúige Chairman, Jonathan O’Brien, confirmed Ms O’Neill’s Cork links when contacted by The Corkman this week.

“Not many know that Michelle was born in Fermoy and spent the first four years of her life in the town before her family moved north,” said the former Cork North Central TD. “If she’s elected as First Minister it would mean that Ireland would be united under Cork rule - with a Cork man as Taoiseach and a Cork woman as First Minister!”

While all the most recent opinion polls point to Sinn Féin emerging as the largest party in the Northern Assembly at Stomont, there is a significant obstacle standing in the way of a Cork takeover north of the border.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson withdrew his party from the NI Executive in January and has said that the party will not rejoin the Executive until the Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘dealt with’.

Unionist politicians such as Sir Jeffrey and TUV leader Jim Allister have been addressing rallies in unionist strongholds over the past several weeks as they have tried to mount a campaign to convince the British Government to scrap the Protoocol which they feel is creating an Irish sea border between Northern Ireland and Britain.

While unionists politicians are angry over this which Protocol supporters argue is a mitigation against the hard Brexit the DUP forced the UK government to accept, the Protocol is not regarded as close to the top of the list in terms of issues of concern to the northern electorate.

In the most recent opinion poll, Michelle O’Neill’s party was attracting 26% of support while the DUP was neck and neck with the cross community Alliance Party at 18%. If this position holds true when votes are counted on Friday and throughout the weekend, it will leave Sinn Féin in pole position to nominate a First Minister, the first time a Nationalist will have achieved the top position in Northern politics.

This may add further to momentum towards a border poll which could see Irish unity emerge. Whether that United Ireland would be ruled by Cork politicians remains to be seen.