Rebel spirit recognised at inaugural awards event

Colette Keane of the Central Statistics Office, winner of the Communicators Category at the Rebel Spirit Awards, recognising the great work of Cork people and companies during the lockdown. Photo bu Jolene Cronin

Artist Will Sliney, winner of the Arts and Culture award with sponsor Alan McCarthy, MBC Financial at the Rebel Spirit Awards which recognises the great work of Cork people and companies during the lockdown. Photo Jolene Cronin

A COMIC book artist who was a co-creator of an iconic Star Wars character, the Central Statistics Office and the Two Norries podcast were among the winners of the inaugural Rebel Spirit awards, a new scheme to give a pat on the back and a shiny new trophy to people and groups who did ‘sound’ things for others during lockdown.

Other win€ners included the Shine Centre for Autism (Cork), McWilliam Sailmakers and Eoin English of the Irish Examiner and a special award for Tommy Long of the Two Norries podcast.

Also recognised for their fundraising efforts were Bernie and Pat O’Connor from Banteer who raised more than €38,000 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in honour of their son Rory.

The Shine Centre for Autism won its award in the Community/Voluntary Organisations catergory.

The Shine Centre has an Early Intervention Unit that works with 18 children aged between three and six years old, five days per week.

As each child’s needs are different, they provide bespoke learning programmes for each child. They were unable to provide this service during lockdown periods so staff worked tirelessly to convert their materials (over 200 programmes) and made them available online.

When schools were shut, Will Sliney, who co-created Kylo Ren for Star Wars and is an internationally acclaimed comic book artist, encouraged children to draw and gave positive feedback and encouragement via his You Tube channel.

Al Dalton’s ‘Notes to Cork’ iniative saw 200 billboard sites around the city and beyond being used to foster community and care at a time when business from mainstream advertisers went quite. This transformed into an iniative where handwritten notes were placed around the city to be found and enjoyed at a time when people were restricted to 5k or within the county.

Eoin English of the Irish Examiner won a ‘Communicator’ award for providing good verified information to the public during the lockdown while the Central Statistics Office were recognised for creating the Covid-19 Information Hub.

The Two Norries podcast presented by James Leonard and Timmy Long dealt with many tough issues in their show, including addiction, drug use, crime and recovery and they did this with senstivity and humour with the hope of reducing stigma and countering stereotypes.

The scheme was set up by internet and social media consultant, Damien Mulley of Mulley Communications, and was supported by MBC Financial.

“We wanted to highlight some heroic work done by Cork people and companies during the Lockdown and we had a finalist list of people that did Cork so proud.

“We were so lucky to gather these great people in a room and give them recognition for what they did.”

His colleague, Sarah Walshe, described the winners as the ‘quiet heroes’ working to help others. “These were people who did it because they felt it was the right thing to do and never sought any attention for what they did - we wanted to let others know about what they did.”