Rebecca set to take St George’s by storm this festive season

The Bel Canto Choir performing during the last concert at St George’s in December 2019.

Workmen restoring the roof of the 220-year old former church earlier this year.

The imposing splendour of the St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre in Mitchelstown.

A STORM is set to raise the roof of the St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre in Mitchelstown on Saturday, December 4 when the venue will re-open with a very special concert in the company of one of musical theatres best loved names.

The centre, which has been closed since the early part of last year has pulled of something of a coup by booking internationally acclaimed singer Rebecca Storm to perform the first fundraising concert there in almost two years.

While the former church has undergone a €500,000 refurbishment, including €250,000 re-roofing the 220-year building to protect it from the bad weather - this is one particular storm that is being eagerly anticipated.

The chair of the Brigown Arts and Heritage Project, Bill Power said that securing a singer of Rebecca Storm’s stature to perform at St George’s illustrated the how much the centre plans to grow and evolve over the years ahead.

“While are really delighted to have Rebecca perform for the -reopening concert, we are even more thrilled as it will not be the only big concert we have planned over the festive season,” said Bill.

On Friday, December 3 comedian Tadhg Hickey will bring his part-theatre, part-stand up show to the venue, with popular local singer set to play back-to-back concerts at St George’s on December 17 & 18.

Another very special date in St George’s Christmas calendar with the return to the venue of internationally acclaimed Cork soprano Majella Cullagh and the Bel Canto Choir.

“They performed the very last concert at St George’s in December 2019. On that memorable night there was an incredible atmosphere as snow fell outside and Majella raised the roof alongside the wonderful members of the Bel Canto,” said Bill.

“Little did we think that night that silence would then befall the centre because of a pandemic. On the positive side, Covid-19 gave us the time and space to undertake the refurbishments Saint George’s badly needed,” he added.

Bill promised that those who have not been inside St George’s since that magical night in 2019 will be “blown away” by the refurbishment work that has taken place there since.

“The centre has undergone a complete make-over with newly varnished pews and floors, new soft seating, improvements to the entrance and, most importantly, it is now fully accessible thanks to the removal of all obstacles into the building,” said Bill.

“In addition to the new roof, the centre has acquired new toilet facilities - which are a work of art in themselves,” added.

Bill, who personally oversaw the programme of works, said that at one point there were 23 different contractors working on and in the centre.

“We kept every penny we could within Mitchelstown. In Saint George’s has been given a new lease of life, which many thought could never happen,” said Bill.

“But, we succeeded because of five very dedicated directors, the support of various grant agencies and a loan from Clann Credo (the community loan finance body), which made it all possible,” he added.

However, Bill pointed out that work on the centre was far from complete.

“We will have to undertake further fundraising over the years ahead so that other essential works such as re-pointing all the stonework, installing a permanent heating system, and refurbishing upstairs rooms can be completed,” said Bill.

“With this in mind, these concerts and other future fundraising events are seen as being essential to the future of St George’s,” he added.

Bill said that all necessary precautions will be in place for all December concerts.

“We are very conscious of our responsibilities to ourselves and the public, so will be following all Government regulations applying at the time of each event,” he said.

“Covid guidelines will be strictly applied. All attendees must produce proof of vaccination, a current PCR test or other relevant documentation in order to be admitted to events. ‘

Tickets, which are limited, for Rebecca Storm will cost €40 each, for Majella Cullagh and Bel Canto €25 and Tadhg Hickey €10.

They are on sale locally at Reidy’s Kitchen Garden in George Street and The Favourite in Lower Cork Street. Bookings can also be made by phone by calling 087-8113611 or email saintgeorgesevents@gmail.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.eventbrite.ie.