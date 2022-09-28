Rathcoole singer Annmarie releases ‘The Harvest Dance’ to full house at INEC

Annmarie O'Riordan pictured with Band members Alan Finn, Bryan O'Leary, Anthony Holmes and Ger Naughton at the launch of the album The Harvest Dance in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant

Rathcoole singer and composer Annmarie O’Riordan is back with a new album ‘The Harvest Dance’ which was launched to a full house in the INEC Club in Killarney last weekend.

Fans from across Cork, Kerry and beyond gathered in numbers to hear Annmarie’s enthralling voice, backed by a fantastic band which provided a terrific night’s entertainment.

“It’s 10 years since my last album but it’s worth the wait to allow me to mix old favourites with compositions of my own. And, thanks to my nana, I came up with the title of the new album, ‘The Harvest Dance’”, Annmarie said.

Classic songs and tunes are included in an album that has been two years in the making and was completed at Sonas Recording Studio in Killarney. The 18 track album arranged by Annmarie contains classics such as ‘The Colleen Bawn’, ‘Come my Little Son’, ‘The Valley of Knockanure’ and ‘Shanagolden’.

Also included is her current single ‘Do you Hear the Robin Sing?’ which has been well received on national and regional stations all over the country, in addition even to stations in Australia.

On hand to officially launch the album was Fr. Michael Wall, Chaplain at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, where Annmarie studied before taking up a teaching post in the now Scoil Naomh Pádraig NS in Kanturk.

This is Annmarie’s sixth album and joining her on stage in Killarney were well known musicians Gerard Naughton, Newtownshandrum; Alan Finn, Buttevant; Bryan O’Leary, Tureencahill and Annmarie’s husband Anthony Holmes, a native of Murroe in Limerick.