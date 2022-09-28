Cork

Rathcoole singer Annmarie releases ‘The Harvest Dance’ to full house at INEC

Sixth album was two years in the making and comes 10 years after her last album

Annmarie O'Riordan delighted fans at the launch of her new album 'The Harvest Dance' in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Humphrey and Eileen O'Riordan in the presence of Kathleen and Micheal Collins, Rathcoole at the Annmarie O'Riordan Album launch in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Kanturk's Mary Boyce and Eilís Finnegan enjoyed the Annmarie O'Riordan Album launch in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Enjoying the Annmarie O'Riordan Concert in Killarney were Willie and Ita Fitzgerald, Cullen; David Tarrant, Derrinagree and Seán Radley, Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Fr. Michael Wall launched Annmarie O'Riordan's album at the INEC Club, Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cora and Andrew O'Riordan, Cullen enjoyed the Annmarie O'Riordan Album launch in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Margaret Twomey, Banteer and Geraldine Murphy, Lyre attended the Annmarie O'Riordan Album launch in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Annmarie O'Riordan pictured with Band members Alan Finn, Bryan O'Leary, Anthony Holmes and Ger Naughton at the launch of the album The Harvest Dance in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Trish and Anna Moynihan, Cullen attended the Annmarie O'Riordan Album launch in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Nuala and Jerry O'Riordan, Millstreet enjoyed the Annnmarie O'Riordan album launch in Killarney, Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cora and Andrew O'Riordan, Cullen enjoyed the Annmarie O'Riordan Album launch in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Brendan and Mairéad Hickey, Knocknagree attended the Annmarie O'Riordan Album launch in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Annmarie O'Riordan delighted fans at the launch of her new album 'The Harvest Dance' in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

Rathcoole singer and composer Annmarie O’Riordan is back with a new album ‘The Harvest Dance’ which was launched to a full house in the INEC Club in Killarney last weekend.

Fans from across Cork, Kerry and beyond gathered in numbers to hear Annmarie’s enthralling voice, backed by a fantastic band which provided a terrific night’s entertainment.

“It’s 10 years since my last album but it’s worth the wait to allow me to mix old favourites with compositions of my own. And, thanks to my nana, I came up with the title of the new album, ‘The Harvest Dance’”, Annmarie said.

Classic songs and tunes are included in an album that has been two years in the making and was completed at Sonas Recording Studio in Killarney. The 18 track album arranged by Annmarie contains classics such as ‘The Colleen Bawn’, ‘Come my Little Son’, ‘The Valley of Knockanure’ and ‘Shanagolden’.

Also included is her current single ‘Do you Hear the Robin Sing?’ which has been well received on national and regional stations all over the country, in addition even to stations in Australia.

On hand to officially launch the album was Fr. Michael Wall, Chaplain at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, where Annmarie studied before taking up a teaching post in the now Scoil Naomh Pádraig NS in Kanturk.

This is Annmarie’s sixth album and joining her on stage in Killarney were well known musicians Gerard Naughton, Newtownshandrum; Alan Finn, Buttevant; Bryan O’Leary, Tureencahill and Annmarie’s husband Anthony Holmes, a native of Murroe in Limerick.

