Rail service changes due to €8m Cork signalling works

Major resignalling works are to take place at Kent Station and at points on the railway lines between Cork and Mallow for a ten day period in October.

A MAJOR resignalling project at Kent Station in Cork, with a price tag estimated at €8m, will lead to some service changes over a ten day period as the project is implemented.

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that it is set to commission a new signalling system, controlling services in Kent Station, Cork and on the approaching lines, this October.

Essential track works will also take place at a number of locations between Mallow and Cork during this time, to minimise overall service disruption.

The €8 million signalling project will replace a mechanical signalling system – dating in part from the early to mid-20th century - with a modern, computer controlled ‘solid state interlocking system’.

The resignalling project will deliver enhanced safety of rail services and improved punctuality due to the modernisation of signalling.

The project is also intended to provide uninterruptible power supplies to ensure higher reliability and an ability to connect to the new National Train Control Centre at Heuston, currently under construction.

The new signalling system will also facilitate the future track layout modifications for the Cork Commuter rail service improvements planned under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

As this work goes on, a further €4m will be invested in track improvement works at the same time. These include the renewal of two crossovers in the tunnel at Kent Station, track excavation and relaying works at Mourneabbey and Rathpeacon.

Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, said rail signalling was at ‘the heart of rail safety’, providing a safe environment for customers and employees, and preventing accidents.

“Signalling is complex – behind the signals themselves, which tell the driver when it’s safe to proceed, and the route ahead for their train, signalling systems tell us where the train is, control the movements of trains, and control systems such as points to direct trains.

“More complex again is fully replacing a signalling system - but that’s what we will be doing in Kent Station and on the approaching lines this October.

“We are pleased to be completing this crucial project - unfortunately, it does necessitate some disruption in its final phases, but customers can be assured that it will deliver to us a modern system that enhances services and safety, and will also ensure we have a system which can cater for the transformation of Cork commuter services planned into the future under Cork Metropolitan Area Transport System.”

These works will have an impact on Iarnrod Éireann services. From Saturday October 16 until Tuesday October 26 inclusive, the train services between Cork and Mallow will be suspended throughout the works. Bus transfers will be in place between Cork and Mallow in both directions on Cork-Dublin and Cork-Tralee services. There will also be a bus replacement service for Cork-Mallow rail services.

There will also be revised departure times for bus transers and the cancellation of the early morning (6.15am) service from Cork to Heuston Station in Dublin.

From Saturday, October 23 to Tuesday October 26, the Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton services will be suspended. Bus transfer services will be in operation.