‘Queen of the Shows’ Nancy is laid to rest

The late Nancy Murray, 'Queen of the Agriculture Shows' pictured surrounded by thousands of trophies which she has won all over Munster for her brown bread, tarts, jams, crochets and dolls in her home in Cúill Aodha in the Múscraí Gaeltacht Photo: Don MacMonagle

THE title of an old Irish song, Do Bhí Bean Uasal (There was a noble woman), was used to end a moving eulogy to the legendary ‘Queen of the Agricultural Shows’ as she was laid to rest in Reilig Ghobnatan in Baile Mhúirne on Sunday.

Nancy Murray of Doire’n Chuilinn in Cúil Aodha but originally from County Kilkenny had passed away on Friday in Cahereen Nursing Home in Macroom after a short illnes. She was in her 93rd year.

Her relatives, neighbours and friends from far and wide gathered for her funeral following the Sunday morning mass in Cúil Aodha Church where Nancy had herself prayed regularly since her arrival in the Gaeltacht village to marry local farmer, Jer Murray, more than 40 years ago.

They had married and lived happily at the Murray family homestead where they kept a farm of all varieties of prize winning vegetables and fruits as well as minding hens, ducks and livestock. In 1996 Jer himself passed away but Nancy kept herself busy since then, competing and attending local agricultural shows in Kilgarvan, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and her home show, Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha.

Over the years she won thousands of trophies for the afore mentioned vegetables, her farn animals, poultry and bees, her apple tarts, cakes, buns and scones, her jams, preserves and honey, her handicrafts, knitting and artworks.

Such was her success at Kilgarvan Show that she was presented with the overall award to keep.

In their tribute to Nancy, the Kilgarvan Show Committee said in a Facebook post that they had learned of her death with ‘a sad heart’ and described her as a ‘legend of the show’.

“Nancy put her heart and soul into making each product she was such a perfectionist, when you sent the show catalogue to Nancy she would sit down and go through each section line by line and mark off the entries she would be part taking in, she would arrive at Kilgarvan Show with her car full to the brim, she barely had room for herself.

“She had such an affectionate smile that was catching because the minute you saw her you just smiled with her, she had each entry labelled and in a box, so that it made it easier for the steward to bring it into the marquee.”

Following her funeral mass, which was celebrated by Fr. Seán Mac Carthaigh, the Parish Priest, with her friends, Peadar Ó Riada and Cor Chúil Aodha providing the music, Nancy’s remains were brought to Reilig Ghobnatan where she was laid to rest alongside her beloved Jer.

Her grandnephew, Éamon Ó Meachair, an accomplished traditional, played a slow air on his uileann pipes before her nephew, Máirtín Ó Riordáin, gave an eulogy.

He spoke the great affection in which Nancy was held by his family and all her nephews and nieces as well as the extended family, neighbours and friends and described her as a very independent woman of great character. He spoke of her warmth, hospitality and generosity, her diligence and her perfectionism when it came to her home and show entries. “She was well known for hosting the best station in the parish and would call to other homes hosting stations with cakes and tarts,” he recalled.

Her hospitality at Christmas was also legendary. She would invite her relations and close neighbours for a Christmas Night Quiz, great nights of generous gifts and genial good company and Nancy reciting poetry. As he finished his touching tribute, he recited Pádraic Colum’s ‘The Old Woman of the Road’, a favourite poem of Nancy, to bid his aunt and our neighbour a fond farewell on her onward journey. “O, to have a little house, to own the hearth and stool and all, the heaped up sods upon the fire, the pile of turf against the wall.”