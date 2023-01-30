Quarry operator fined €3k for polluting and damaging North Cork salmon spawning beds

A NORTH Cork-based based quarry operator has been slapped with a €3,000 fine for polluting and damaging spawning beds in a local river.

Lagan Materials, (now trading as Breedon Ireland), with an address a Bweeng, Mallow, Co Cork, was convicted and fined at a recent sitting of Mallow District Court following a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

After hearing evidence given by senior environmental officer Andrew Gillespie Judge Joanne Carroll, who had expressed her surprise and disappointment that the defendants did not appear in court, convicted the quarry operator under Section 173 (1) (d) of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 and Section 3 (1) of the Local Government (Water Pollution) Act 1977.

Convictions were also recorded and taken into consideration in relation to two further charges under Sections 171(1) and 173(1) of the 1959 Act.

The convictions related to the quarry operator allowing a discharge of materials into the Clydagh River in the townland of Carrigcleena, Bweeng on November 12, 2021.

A tributary of the Munster Blackwater, the Clydagh River is regarded as being and important fisheries nursery habitat.

Welcoming the conviction Sean Long, director of the South-Western River Basin District (SWRBD) at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said that salmonid habitats and ‘incredibly sensitive’ and urged quarry operators to tale necessary measures to minimise the risk of ‘harmful discharges’ into waters.

“While the overall level of compliance is high, Fisheries Environmental Officers in the South-West detected 99 incidents of habitat and water quality infringement in 2022. Every incident is one too many,” said Mr Long.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland has a confidential 24-hour hotline number to enable members of the general public to report incidents of water pollution, fish kills and illegal fishing by calling 0818 34 74 24,” he added.

For more information about Inland Fisheries Ireland visit www.fisheriesireland.ie.