Quarry operator fined €3k for polluting and damaging North Cork salmon spawning beds

Judge Carroll expressed her surprise and disappointment that the defendants did not appear before the court

Discolouration caused by the pollution in the Shinagh stream, a tributary that flows into the Clydagh river. Photo: Inland Fisheries Ireland. Expand

Discolouration caused by the pollution in the Shinagh stream, a tributary that flows into the Clydagh river. Photo: Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Bill Browne

A NORTH Cork-based based quarry operator has been slapped with a €3,000 fine for polluting and damaging spawning beds in a local river.

Lagan Materials, (now trading as Breedon Ireland), with an address a Bweeng, Mallow, Co Cork, was convicted and fined at a recent sitting of Mallow District Court following a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

