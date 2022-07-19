Pupils’ stories taking shape as ancient tree gets new life

John Hayes of Special Branch Carving has been working on the tree adjacent to Scoil Abán Naofa in Baile Mhic Íre for the past number of weeks.

There was considerable disquiet locally when the tree, which had stood in the grounds of the school for well over 100 years, was cut down to size in the Summer of 2019.

ANCIENT legends about St. Gobnait, the patron saint of Baile Mhúirne, will feature in the carvings of a craftsman who is busily sculpting the stories into the trunk of an old tree which stands in the grounds of the local primary school, Scoil Abán Naofa.

The tree, a Monterey Cypress from the Californian Redwood family, had been planted more than a hundred years before by Jerh Seán Jerh Ó Céilleachair who was a schoolboy at the time.

It was reduced from the height of more than 100 feet to just 15 feet in the Summer of 2019, an act which was condemned by Conor Kelliher, the grandson of Jerh Seán Jerh, who said the partial felling option was the least creative choice available at the time.

Now a committee made up of members of the Ballyvourney Tidy Towns andán Naofa Board of Management has commissioned a tree sculpting artist to create an artwork which is surely to become a must see landmark, particularly when the N22 bypass of the village is completed next year.

Sculptor John Hayes has been inspired by the stories that pupils in the school have gathered together and will feature a wide compendium of local heroes and legends in Crann na Scéalta/The Tree of Stories. These include Naomh Gobnait who found the nine white deer she had been shown in a vision in a grove above the village of Baile Mhúirne and, following the message she had been given, founded an abbey there. They also include the story of Nurse Singleton, a legendary figure in the parish from the last century and who is being included, according to Sam Morton of the Tree Committee, as a tribute to local health workers who provided vital care during the Pandemic.

“This is going to be a landmark we feel and it’s great to see the tree get a new lease of life,” she told The Corkman. Funding for the project was secured from the Grousemount Wind Farm and Ealaíon na Gaeltachta.