Pupils happy to see return of North Cork’s school quiz

Pupils from 5th and 6th Class at Analeentha NS who took part in the Credit Union Table Quiz held in Mallow recently.

Another welcome returnee following a pandemic hiatus was the Credit Union School Quiz which was held again recently

It was a bumper year for entries as over 35 teams from schools across north Cork and west Limerick came together to compete.

There were two competitions - under 11s and under 13s - and both were hotly contested, with the under 11s competition having to go to a tie-breaker.

Ciara Fitzgerald of Mallow Credit Union said: “Traditionally the School Quiz has been one of our main events on our calendar and we’ve really missed it since Covid. We were delighted to see it back this year.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to meet with the pupils and schools and to re-introduce the credit union to them.

“We are constantly looking for ways to engage with the kids in our common bond, most of them will have credit union accounts where they save regularly and we want to continue to nurture that relationship, they are the future of the credit union after all.”

All teams did exceptionally well and demonstrated fantastic general knowledge to answer some very tricky questions. Mallow Credit Union wish to thank all the teachers who prepared their teams so well and to the Hibernian Hotel in Mallow for hosting the event again this year.

The 2023 winners in Competition A (under 11s) were Dromahane National School, with Shandrum National School closely behind in second place.

The Competition B (under 13s) winners were Gaelscoil Daibhis, Mallow with Scoil Mhuire Buttevant coming in second place.

All four of these teams will now go onto the regional level of the quiz and the staff and board of Mallow Credit Union wish them all the best of luck!

Mallow Credit Union will soon be launching a youth debit card for kids aged 12-15, which will enable them to learn how to manage their money in a responsible, independent way. Full details of this new account coming soon, see www.mallowcu.ie for the latest information or follow them on social media.