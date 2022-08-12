Public urged to take ‘extreme caution’ with heatwave posing risk of wildfires

The dramatic at the scenic Gougane Barra Valley in 2017 left vast tracts of forestry charred and burned.

THE National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has urged the public to “exercise extreme Caution” over the heatwave to mitigate the possibility of potentially devastating wildfires.

The NPWS has said people need to be conscious of the dangers posed by fire over what it termed this ‘high-risk’ period, saying the number fires linked to recreational activities have increased over recent days.

With this in mind, the service has reminded people intending to visit National Parks of Nature Reserves to strictly adhere to regulations governing the lighting of fires.

Under the Wildfire Act (1976) it is an offence to light of any fire which causes or is likely to cause the burning of any vegetation within 1 mile (1.6km) of a woodland or Nature Reserve and those detected doing so may face prosecution.

The use of barbecues or open fires is strictly prohibited. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency vehicle access and may be towed away if causing an obstruction.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, emphasised the message was a simple one - “be careful”.

“There is a high risk of fire right now. Be vigilant and keep yourself and the wild places we all love safe . Don’t light fires or barbecues, keep access roads clear for emergency services, and if you’re camping, let someone know where you’ll be,” said Minister Noonan.

The NPWS said that in addition to endangering lives and property, fires during the summer can be devastating to the natural environment as its prime season for nesting birds, breeding mammals and the regeneration of growth.

“Fires can cause irreparable damage in our native woodland that can take centuries to recover. Any fires within our high conservation value designated Natura 2000 landscapes have a long lasting negative impact on biodiversity. These fires also add to our Carbon emissions and global warming,” said an NPWS spokesperson.

They underlined just how difficult it can be to put out fires at this time of the year, when searing temperatures can turn normally lush countryside into a veritable tinderbox.

“For example, a large fire in Wicklow Mountains National Park in May/June 2019 between Lough Bray and the Sally Gap burnt into the underlying peat and burnt for nearly a month underground,” said the spokesperson.

In 2017 a gorse fire burned for several days at the scenic Gougane Barra Valley, leaving large tracts of forestry charred and burned and devastating local ecosystems.

More recently, a fire on July 19 that burnt over 200 hectares of upland conservation habitat and woodland in the National Park and the adjacent Coillte Forest in Glencree continues to burn underground, despite being repeatedly doused with water.

“This fire will in all likelihood only be extinguished by a prolonged period of very heavy rain. While the rain may extinguish the fire, the run off of burnt material will enter adjacent streams and rivers and have a negative effect on fish, invertebrates other biodiversity and drinking water quality,” said the spokesperson.

They said that in order to reduce the incidence of wildfires, conservation rangers and other NPWS staff would be monitoring and patrolling the network of sites over the coming days, including aerial surveillance, and would remain in close contact with the Gardaí and Fire Service.

“We would ask the public to cooperate with staff and comply with their requests during their visit to NPWS sites during this high-risk period,” they concluded.