Public urged to help give brave Kevin an extra special birthday surprise

A photo of Kevin taken at the Paris St Germain soccer stadium in the French capital by a family member the day before the freak accident

THE community in Dromahane is hoping people from across Cork and further afield will help do something very special to ‘put a smile’ on the face of boy who suffered potentially life- changing injures in a freak accident.

Kevin O’Callaghan (11) remains in Dublin’s Temple Street Hospital where he is receiving ongoing treatment for the injuries he received while on a dream family holiday in Paris last month.

At the time Kevin’s sister Rachel told The Corkman that her brother had been left paralysed after falling in the soft-play area of the hotel the family had been staying in near Disneyland.

“We are not 100% sure of what exactly happened, but straight away Kevin said everything went all fuzzy and he could not feel anything,” said Rachel.

Kevin, was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to the Necker hospital in Paris where he underwent a five-hour surgery for the injuries to his neck and spine.

He remained in the hospital for two-weeks before being repatriated to Temple Street Hospital for further assessment.

Speaking to John Paul McNamara this week on the C103FM Cork Today show, Rachel said that while Kevin is getting stronger and has some movement in his arms and legs, his overall condition “remains unknown.”

To add to the uncertainty, complications mean that Kevin will shortly need to undergo a another operation, with the very real possibility of having to start the recovery process all over again.

“Kevin was devastated when he heard that. The last operation was so fast as it was an emergency, so he had no time to think about it. This time he knows what he is up against. The thought of having to go through another operation is very hard,” said Rachel.

“Kevin is such a positive boy and he is trying so, so hard. However, the end result is still unknown. We have not been given any time-line, just that he will be in Temple Street for the foreseeable future,” she added.

Rachel said that Kevin will remain in hospital for his 12th birthday on May 1 and will also miss out on seeing his musical hero Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and his confirmation.

“Kevin is massive Ed Sheeran fan and was so excited when he got tickets but will now not be able to go to the concert,” said Rachel.

However, she hopes that disappointed will be somewhat assuaged through an appeal by his family and the community in Dromahane for people to help Kevin celebrate his upcoming birthday up by sending him greeting cards.

“As a family we would like to thank the fantastic community in Dromahane for rallying around. People have sent well wishes and prayed for Kevin and that has really helped keep his spirits up,” said Rachel.

People can send cards addressed to Kevin O’Callaghan, Ballysimon, Dromahane, Mallow, Cork P51 XP22.

Cards can also be dropped off to collection points at Kelly’s in Dromahane and Pi Cycles in Mallow.

“Kevin has been so positive all along. The idea (behind the birthday card appeal) is to try to keep the smile on his face and keep him going,” said Rachel.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me account has been set up to help Kevin’s family financially as he goes through rehabilitation process and cover the cost of structural changes that will need to be made to the family house when he does eventually return home has raised more than €30,000.

