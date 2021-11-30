Public urged to have a say on bus proposals for Cork

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to have their voices heard in relation to proposals contained within the National Transport Authority (NTA) ‘Connecting Ireland’ plan Cork.

The plan aims to increase rural bus services by 25%, giving 70% of rural dwellers access to public transport service that provides a minimum of three return trips to a nearby town.

The current level of services stands at 53%.

Included within the plan are enhanced services between Cork and other Munster urban centres and more locally new services from Mallow to Dungarvan (via Fermoy) and Mitcheltown to Mallow (via Bweeng, Boherbue and Freemount).

Cork North West Fianna Fail TD Aindrias Moynihan said that another welcome elements of the plan include an orbital route linking Millstreet, Macroom and Bandon to Cork City and a half-hourly Route 40 service linking Cork to Killarney.

While Deputy Moynihan said the orbital service would bring an end to commuters having to travel via the city to access areas along the route, he was disappointed the 233 route servicing the Macroom area was not listed for improvements.

With this in mind he is urging people to make submissions to the NTA on the route through a survey on their website at www.nationaltransport.ie before the December 10 deadline.

Ahead of the deadline, Deputy Moynihan will host a public meeting via Zoom next Monday from 7.30pm to discuss the proposed plan and in particular the omission of the 233 route from it.

“The area served by the 233 route, which includes Coachford, Aherla, Cloughduv, Crookstown & Kilmurry is well recognised as one of significant population growth. Locals living in the area deserve to have reasonable access to Cork City for work and college,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“We need to act now on a plan to improve this service, which is why I will be holding this Zoom meeting. We need this improved service and a strong public response is absolutely vital to try and effect change. Anyone wishing to attend this meeting or requiring assistance in submitting feedback through the survey can contact my constituency office on 021 482 6644 or 026 23346,” he added.