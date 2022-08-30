Public issued with an open invitation to celebrate Cork’s cultural creativity on a ‘night like no other’

The Military Museum at Cork’s Collins Barracks will be open to the public from 5pm to 9pm on Culture night.

The grounds of Mallow Castle will host an evening of live music and a screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’ movie on Culture Night.

CULTURE vultures are in for a treat on Friday, September 23 as Culture Night returns for its annual outing, with a plethora of exciting, free, family-focussed events taking place across the city and county.

Since its inception in Dublin back in 2006, Culture Night has grown into a nationwide staple on the calendar offering the public a wonderful opportunity to be part of a magical celebration of the astounding wealth of cultural heritage that abounds on our own doorsteps.

Once again people have been issued with an open invitation to immerse themselves in an evening of entertainment, discovery and adventure in the company of musicians, artists and historians.

Above all, Culture Night is about highlighting what it is unique about Ireland’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage, informing people about how that has shaped our history and society and encouraging people to cherish and preserve the very essence of what it means to be Irish.

From visual art to music to literature to theatre & dance and talks and tours, Culture Night in Cork will see more than 200 events taking place in towns and villages across the county including Charleville, Clonakilty, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom, Midleton, Mitchelstown and Youghal and numerous other locations.

Once again Cork city will be buzzing with activity for Culture Night 2022, with dozens of events taking place at venues across the city including the Cork Public Museum, the English Market, City Hall, Fitzgerald’s Park, the Everyman Palace Theatre and Collins Barracks to name but a few.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said Culture Night offered a wonderful opportunity to “bring people together, create collective memories through shared experiences and enhance community life.”

“Families do not often get the opportunity to enjoy night-time activities outside of the home, so I would encourage you to go out and see what the creative people of Cork have to offer this year,” said Cllr Collins.

“It is only through their hard work and dedication we can bring you this wonderful experience and I would like to commend them for their efforts,” he added.

Culture Night Cork County co-ordinator Grainne O’Connor of Crayon Creative said it is “a night like no other”.

“Our culture is like no other as we have such diversity and creativity within our communities,” said Ms O’Connor.

“Culture night gives us all an opportunity to share parts of our lives and passions, to spend time ‘toe dipping’ in new experiences, seeing and hearing extraordinary things and all with the added bonus of events being free,” she added,

To see all of the events taking place on Culture Night across Cork visit www.culturenight.ie/cork-county and www.CorkCity.ie/CultureNight.