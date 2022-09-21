Public art boost for Cork communities decimated by prompt signing of N22 bypass contract

THE prompt signing of the contracts to build the €300m N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne before a crucial deadline has cut the public art dividend for the two affected local communities from over €500,000 to just €30,000 each.

Under the Per Cent for Art scheme, a portion of major public building works has to be set aside for art commissions. These are seen on the side of roads and are often the subject of comment ranging from admiration to derision.

The contract for the €300 m N22 bypass, the largest roads project in the country at the time, was signed in December 2019, just week before the updated Per Cent for Art scheme took effect on January 1, 2020.

This meant that the Per Cent for Art Scheme which was effective in December, with much lower grant levels, was the one which was applied to the N22 bypass project.

As of January 1, 2020, the amount available for public art projects alongside major public works was 1% of the total value of the project, up to a maximum of €500,000.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Corkman this week that the N22 development had ‘successfully applied’ for the Per Cent for Art scheme.

“This allocated the development funding to be spent specifically on the commissioning of new artwork.

“As per the national public art guidelines, a steering committee was set up which created the artists brief and agreed to follow the guidelines for a two stage open competition process for artists in all art forms to apply.

“This commission is divided into two €30,000 commissions, one for the Macroom area and one for the Baile Bhuirne area. Proposals can be for permanent or temporary works, and emphasis is placed on connection to place and communities. Artists may apply for one or both.

“The funding is the maximum allowed under the older funding bands. Any new works contracted after January 2020 will have higher funding bands, which does not apply to this commission unfortunately.”