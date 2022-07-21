Protests planned at Cork AIB branches as Taoiseach calls on bank to reconsider cashless move

Protests are being planned at the under threat AIB branches in Kanturk and Millstreet on Monday as public anger in Duhallow and other rural areas grows following the announcement that the banks in both those towns and others around the country will become cashless branches by the end of October.

The Kanturk Charleville Sinn Féin cumann posted a notice on its Facebook page announcing a protest in Millstreet at the AIB branch there from 11 am on Monday while the Kanturk protest gets underway at 12.30pm.

Political pressure on the AIB board is escalating following Tuesday’s announcement by the AIB.

While on a five day visit to Asia, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on the bank to reconsider its decision to remove all cash facilities from 70 branches around the country and asked the company’s directors to take into consideration older customers who had remained loyal.

Speaking as he touched down in Singapore, Mr Martin said banks have obligations and a "social contract" with their customers especially those from different generations.

Mr. Martin said we were moving towards a more cashless society. “But that said there are significant cohorts of people, businesses and towns across Ireland who need this facility.

"And I do believe the banks should take notice of this,” he said. “Certainly we will engage with the banks on that.

"I think they need to consider the people who have been loyal. “Some customers have been with the bank down through the years particular, more senior generations.

And I think the economics for many times is a factor as well. And I do believe they should reflect and reconsider the scale of what they're doing."

Mr Martin’s comments come amid a furious backlash against the move by AIB, particularly in rural areas.

Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan said the decision by the AIB would leave Duhallow without a functioning banking service as it followed the closure of the Bank of Ireland branches in Kanturk and Millstreet.

Duhallow IRD CEO Maura Walsh said the downgrading of the branches in the area was an issue for the entire region.

“For eight banks to close in the county, and a quarter of that to be in our area, I really think it’s a call to action,” she said.

“This is not about Kanturk, and this is where we went wrong with the Bank of Ireland, this is a Duhallow issue.

“Even with the post offices, I know passing through Castleisland on pension day, there are queues going out the door, it’s the same Kanturk.”

Sinn Féin candidate in Cork North West Liadh Ní Riada, who is scheduled to participate in Monday’s protests according to the Kanturk/Charleville Cumann social media post, said the decision was a ‘disgrace’ and another bblow to the rural communities of Cork North West.

"This announcement would also leave Millstreet and Kanturk without access to a 24hr ATM,” said Ms. Ní Riada. “This is unacceptable in this day of age.

"Yet again rural Ireland has to suffer neglect from the current Government.”

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said the AIB decision, coming in the wake of the withdrawal of KBC and Ulster Bank from the country ‘could be seen to add further weight to the view that retail banks in Ireland lack respect for their customers and staff’.

"I am appealing for reconsideration on this announcement as services need to be available to your customers locally and given the recent rising costs of living, people can ill afford to fuel their cars to drive the necessary long distances to find a branch open for cash and ATM services that they need.

“I used to think that the right approach was that the ‘customer knows best’ but it is incredulous to think in this day and age that there was no consultation with your customers on what services they require locally in their branches.”