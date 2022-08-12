Property prices surge to levels not seen since Celtic Tiger days

Central Statistics Office figures show house prices nationally have increased by 123% from their lowest point, or trough, in early 2013.

THE average price of a home across the State has now reached levels previously experienced during the peak of the ‘Celtic Tiger’ era 15-years ago.

That’s according to the latest Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) issued by the Central Statistics office (CSO), which measures the change in the average level of prices paid for houses and apartments sold across the country.

According to CSO the national index for June rose by 1.2% over the figure for May, peaking at 162.6 points – its highest level since the peak of the property boom in April 2007.

In layman terms, this represents a 14.1% increase in residential property prices over the first half of the year and year-on-year increase of 6.8%.

In Dublin, residential property prices have risen by 11.8% in the year to June, while property prices outside of the capital were 16% higher than a year earlier.

Again in Dublin, houses prices increased by 11.9% and apartments by 11.2%, with the corresponding figures for the rest of the country coming in at 16.1% and 14.4% respectively.

However, while the RRPI is at a 15-year high, residential prices have not yet reached the levels recorded in February 2007, with prices in Dublin 8.1% lower and 1.3% lower across the rest of the country when compared to their May 2007 peak.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to June 2022 was €290,000. The lowest median price for a house was €140,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €605,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown of Dublin.

According to the CSO property prices nationally have increased by 123% from their early 2013 trough, with prices rising in Dublin by 127.6% from their February 2012 low and in the remainder of the country by 127.2% from their lowest point in May of the following year.

Commenting on the CSO report, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV) CEO Pat Davitt said that while there was double digit growth across all 20 areas captured in the index, auctioneers were reporting a less strong second half of the year.

“With interest rate increases and economic concerns arising from rapidly rising inflation, which topped 9.1% in June, it is bound to impact the market, despite record high demand and a severe shortage of supply, although improving,” said Mr Davitt.

He said it was not a desirable situation that house prices would continue to rise at current levels.

“Much remains to be done at policy level to increase the supply of homes, along with adjustments to the macroprudential mortgage rules to make home ownership more attainable for those on average wages,” said Mr Davitt.

His comments came as the IPAV called for mortgage terms to be extended for periods of up to 40 or 50 years to address the current situation where it said home ownership had become ‘the almost exclusive preserve of those on higher incomes’.

In its pre-budget submission the IPAV also called for an extension of the Help-to-Buy scheme for a further three- years and that the scheme should have an income limit for qualification so that high income households, such as those earning over €250,000, no longer qualify for it.