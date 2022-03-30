Project cost could run to up to €1.5 billion

THE project co-ordinator for the N/M20 Cork to Limerick project has said the “best case scenario” would see the proposed road link between the two cities opened to traffic by 2030.

However, Jari Howard said this projection was by no means guaranteed as there were a lot of steps to take before this, many of which are out of his team’s control.

Mr Howard was speaking during a press briefing following the announcement of the overall ‘preferred transport solution’ for the long-awaited project.

He said the current phase of the project, which will entail the preparation of designs, environmental assessment and a business case would take around two-years to complete, after which it is hoped to lodge a planning application for the project.

“There will be a number of steps through the public spending code, so it will be Government/Cabinet decision as to whether we can progress towards lodging a planning application with An Bord Pleanála,” said Mr Howard.

He said that typically the decision process, which is likely to include an oral hearing, would take in the region of 12-months to complete.

Mr Howard said that assuming the project is given the green light and subject to there being no judicial review or High Court challenges, it will once again be up to the Government to proceed with the tendering process.

He said that if approved, the tendering and advanced works would take 18-months to two years to complete.

“So, we are looking at 2027 at the very earliest before a main contractor could be appointed,” said Mr Howard.

While he estimated entire project build could take in the region of four years, Mr Howard said that would depend on how the procurement process the Government will decide to take.

“They will decide if the project is done in a single contract or through a number of different contracts,” said Mr Howard.

“The best case scenario is a completion date in 2030. However, there are a few hurdles along the ways and things that are out of our control that could push this back,” he warned.

Asked if he could say much the road element would cost, Mr Howard said it was too early to give an accurate figure.

He said the project team had done comparative cost estimates between dual carriageway and motorway, which proved to be “pretty much identical”.

“There are different types of dual carriageway we can look at, which will have slightly different costs, but they are similar in terms of cost. Based on the fact that we do not yet have details of the cross section junction types, we do not have a full cost estimate. That will be developed in the next stage as part of the business case,” said Mr Howard.

Pressed for a ballpark estimate of the cost Mr Howard again stressed the point that it was still too early to give an accurate figure as it would depend on future inflationary costs

“However, in terms of current investment rates its is looking at around €15 million per kilometre of road, which equates to between €1billion and €1.5 billion,” said Mr Howard.

“That will need to be developed further in the next phase when we will have a more robust cost estimate, which will then be reviewed by various Government departments and experts,” he added.