Project aims to compile database of Cork’s many revolutionary monuments

The refurbished War of Independence memorial at its new location adjacent to Mallow Bridge.

A NEW project initiated by Cork County Council is set to compile the first comprehensive database of the numerous revolutionary related monuments dotted around the county.

The project, which is being undertaken under the auspices of the Decade of Centenary programme, is aimed at enhance the knowledge of the period from 1912 to 1923 and “create a powerful resource to interpret how events of a century ago have been remembered ever since.”

In addition to documenting War of Independence and Civil War memorials, the project will also incorporate lesser known sites, statues and wall plaques as well as socially relevant events, such as the vote for women in 1918.

Welcoming the project County Mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan said the years 1912 to 1923 were a defining period in Irish history.

“The audit sets out to be inclusive, while also recognising that we cannot ignore differences and divisions that existed within our county during that time. This project will play an important role in ensuring that these monuments and the events of 100-years-ago will not be forgotten,” she said.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey urged local communities and heritage groups to get involved in the project.

“These people and groups have expert local knowledge that is vital to this project and they will be liaised with throughout the process,” he said.

For more information on the project or to request a survey record sheet please email commemorations@corkcoco.ie.