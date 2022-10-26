Progress made on long-awaited Mallow swimming pool refurbishment scheme

Pictured at the contract signing for the Mallow swimming pool scheme were -(L-R) Front Row: Cllr. Gearóid Murphy; James Fogarty, Deputy Chief Executive, Cork County Council; Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork; Terry O’Neill, JODA Engineering and Niall Healy, Director of Services, Cork County Council. Back Row: Cllr Ian Doyle, Cllr Bernard Moynihan, Cllr Tony O’Shea, Cllr Liam Madden, Cllr James Kennedy and Jerome O’Donovan, JODA Engineering Photo: Brian Lougheed.

THE Cork-based firm JODA Engineering has been appointed to oversee progress on the long-awaited scheme to refurbish the public swimming pool and complex in Mallow.

The company will lead a multi-disciplinary team that will bring the project, which was granted Part 8 planning permission last year, through the final design, tendering and construction phases of the scheme.

A spokesperson for cork County Council said the design and tender package, which will cost €320,000 (excluding VAT), will be completed by the second quarter of next year.

“Once the detailed design phase has been completed, Cork County Council will be exploring options to finance the actual build,” said the spokesperson.

The proposed development will include a new front extension incorporating a reception area, office and a ‘party’ room; an extension to the rear of the pool incorporating a new sauna, steam room & multi-purpose room; a new ‘village style’ communal changing rooms with associated facilities and an upgraded pool deck allowing clubs to do dry-land activities and warm-up training.

In keeping with its ‘green’ agenda, Cork County Council has also incorporated the replacement of windows, doors and the roof of the complex with more energy efficient materials and the upgrading of plant and electrical equipment and chemical dosing facilities into the scheme.

Speaking at the contract signing, Cork County Council deputy chief executive James Fogarty outlined the authority’s project requirements, the main objective bring to upgrade the existing building in terms of its thermal efficiency/energy rating and reduce maintenance.

“We also want to provide well controlled modern changing facilities that are efficient and safe, expand and supplement the existing leisure facilities and to upgrade mechanical and electrical installations to provide economies and efficiencies in terms of the day to day building operations,” said Mr Fogarty.

The signing of contacts for the refurbishment and upgrade has been welcomed by local county councillor Gearóid Murphy (FG).

“Mallow swimming pool is a wonderful resource for people from across North Cork and this project will enhance the facility even more. As a regular user of the swimming pool, I am really looking forward to seeing these upgrades being delivered,” said Cllr Murphy.

“Swimming is a very inclusive sport and caters to people of all ages and abilities, from the complete beginners right up to Olympic athletes. It has great benefits for both physical and mental health,” he added.