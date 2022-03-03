Proceeds of ‘Many Young Men’ play to aid Ukraine

Members of the cast of the Charleville Shoestring Theatre Company production of Many Young Men of Twenty, which opens on this Saturday night at the Schoolyard Theatre; included are Ger Liston, Emma Puilis, Pat Herlihy, Ger Roche, Derry Moloney, Angeline Hanley, Caroline O'Flynn and Breda Lynch.

The cast, crew and director of the Shoestring Theatre Company’s production of John B. Keane’s ‘Many Young Men of Twenty’, at the Schoolyard Theatre Charleville, have unanimously decided to donate the proceeds of Sunday night’s performance to the people of Ukraine.

Speaking at the final dress rehearsal of the show, the director, Kevin O’Shea, said: “In the light of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and seeing the plight of the Ukrainian people fleeing war on our television screens, it was the unanimous decision of all concerned with the our production to make this small humanitarian gesture to express our solidarity with the people felling their homes.”

The Shoestring Company will start its run of Many Young Men of Twenty on this Saturday night at the Schoolyard, and the director promises a great show of music, laughter and song, without ever losing sight of the underlying message of the iconic Keane play on the emigration from Ireland, which was rife in the period in which the plays is set in the early 1960’s.

Many Young Men of Twenty, a musical play, deals with emigration and the lack of jobs at home that forced people to leave their native Ireland for England. It describes the emigrants’ longing for home, their annual homecomings and their return to jobs and places they disliked.

The play will also be staged on weekends into March and booking is at 087-1804870.

Should anybody like to donate to the proceeds of Sunday night’s production they should get in touch with the director of the Shoestring Theatre group, Kevin O’Shea at the same number.