Prize bull and cattle stolen from Cork farm on the eve of Christmas

A cow and weanling calf stolen from the Corkery farm, Direenaling, Ballyvourney Expand
One of the cows taken from the Corkery farm in Doirin Álainn, Baile Mhúirne/ Dirreenaling Ballyvourney just before Christmas Expand
An Angus bull taken from the Corkery farm in Direenaling, Ballyvourney on December 23. Expand
One of the cows taken from the Corkery farm in Doirin Álainn, Baile Mhúirne/ Dirreenaling Ballyvourney just before Christmas

An Angus bull taken from the Corkery farm in Direenaling, Ballyvourney on December 23.

A cow and weanling calf stolen from the Corkery farm, Direenaling, Ballyvourney

Another of the cows taken from the Corkery farm in Direenallling Ballyvourney on December 23.

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A prize bull, a number of cattle and two weanling calves were taken by a ‘professional’ gang from a farm in the Cork Gaeltacht near Ballyvourney just two days before Christmas Day.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the theft at the farm in Direenaling near Ballyvourney which is owned by Jack Corkery. 

