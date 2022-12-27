Prize bull and cattle stolen from Cork farm on the eve of Christmas

A prize bull, a number of cattle and two weanling calves were taken by a ‘professional’ gang from a farm in the Cork Gaeltacht near Ballyvourney just two days before Christmas Day.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the theft at the farm in Direenaling near Ballyvourney which is owned by Jack Corkery.

Mr. Corkery, who lives on his home farm in Toonlane on the other side of Ballyvourney, had been checking the cattle at the Direenaling farm a number of times each day and had last checked them around midday on Friday.

When he went back to check them the following day, he noticed that a gate had been moved and thought it strange and then discovered that a number of animals from the first pen were missing.

These included a valuable 5 star Angus pedigree bull, four cows and two weanling calves approximately four months old.

It’s believed they were loaded into a three axle trailer, possibly a Hudson trailer, which was being towed by a dark coloured jeep. A small red car is also understood to have been travelling with the jeep.

Máire Corkery, Mr Corkery’s daughter, issued an appeal on social media seeking information.

“Anyone traveling the the roads around Coolea, Ballyvourney travelling to or from Killarney, especially backroads via Barraduff and Loo Bridge Friday night/ Saturday morning the 24th (Christmas eve morning) from approximately 12 am to 6am please check dash cam footage for a dark coloured Jeep and 3 axle cattle trailer possible Sligo reg travelling with a small red car."

Máire told The Corkman that the incident was extremely concerning.

"It’s the same as people going in and robbing money out of the bank,” she said. “It’s no different because we have to replace all those animals, not to mention that the cows were in calf,

"This is what’s annoying me now – Dad would be a man in his 70s and who he travels with every day is my brother with special needs so if anyone had met them in the yard...”

Máire believes that the farm had been watched by the gang before the incident took place as the gang appeared to know her father’s routine and also the schedule of a milk lorry which travelled the same road.

"The gang came down from the Top of Coom direction towards Cúil Aodha and turned up by the school and travelled down the old forestry road towards the farm.”

While Máire is hopeful that her appeal will lead to some information which will help track down the thieves, she’s not optimistic that it will lead to the return of their animals.

"The further we can spread the word, the better,

"We kind of know we won’t get the cattle back, we doubt that but if we could stop it happening, you know.”

Anyone with information should contact the Gardaí in Macroom Garda Station. The telephone number is 026 20590.

