Prioritise social inclusion in Budget 2022, network urges Minister

A NETWORK representing Ireland’s local development companies has called for increased investment in social inclusion including the development of a Digital Inclusion Fund in the forthcoming Budget.

According to the Irish Local Development Network, whose membership includes IRD Duhallow, Budget 2022 provides an opportunity to take a significant step towards the restoration of the Social Inclusion and Activation Programe Budget to 2008 levels.

This was among the demands of the ILDN in its pre Budget submission, entitled ‘The Chance for an Inclusive and Developmental Budget’, which it presented to Community Development and Charities Minister Joe O’Brien this week.

In the document, the ILDN pointed out that the Social Inclusion budget currently stands at less than 50% of what it was in 2008.

In 2020, the Government invested €39m in social inclusion – down by more than half from 2008 when the spend was €84.7m. In spite of this Ireland is highly ranked for social inclusion in comparison to other countries.

Following the meeting with Minister O'Brien this week, the ILDN Social Inclusion Chair, Adeline O’Brien said the

COVID19 pandemic had pushed SICAP target groups further into poverty, disadvantage and marginalisation.

"As the National Social Inclusion Programme, more investment is needed in SICAP to tackle the issues that pre-existed and are now compounded by COVID.

"The effects of national responses to COVID such as lockdown, social isolation etc. have also compounded issues for disadvantaged groups across the country such as access to basic services, domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health, unemployment, food poverty etc. Increased investment in SICAP is urgently needed”

Ms.O’Brien raised the possibility of a digital inclusion fund with the Minister. “As we move into the COVID19 recovery phase, digitization and the remote delivery of services will be become more normal across society and are part of Government strategy. T

"The ILDN are concerned that this will cause further disadvantage to groups with poor access to and experience of digital platforms.

"To protect vulnerable groups, typically SICAP target groups, ILDN proposes a Digital Inclusion Fund (DIF) to be administered by Local Development Companies in conjunction with SICAP.”

ILDN CEO Joe Saunders said the group had recommended reforms of Tús, Community Employment and Social schemes during the meeting with Minister O’Brien. The aim of these reforms would be to maximise eligibility and participation.

"We also took the opportunity to suggest the introduction of a Core Costs Model to ensure the future sustainability of the Local Development Sector.”