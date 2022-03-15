Principal of Mallow school ‘at a loss’ over exclusion from DEIS programme

WHILE a number of schools in North Cork have been granted DEIS status, the principal of a national school in Mallow has questioned why it was not included on the list.

Education Minister Norma Foley recently announced the biggest expansion of the DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) programme for five-years, extending the initiative to an additional 310 schools across the country from next September.

Among the 11 Cork schools to be afforded DEIS status were Charleville’s Scoil na mBraithre Boys (snr), Scoil Naohm Aine Girls (snr) & St Josesph’s Convent, Canon Sheehan Primary School in Doneraile, Iosaf Naofa in Fermoy and Scoil Ghobnatan in Mallow.

Under the initiative DEIS designated schools are eligible for a range of specific supports aimed at addressing educational disadvantage including additional classroom teaching and home school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

The programme identifies eligible schools using information from the Department of Education enrolment databases and the Pobal HP Deprivation Index, the latter using data from the national census to measure the level of disadvantage of affluence in each area.

Information taken into account includes demographic growth, education levels, single parent rate, overcrowding, social class and unemployment.

This is often used, for example, by State agencies to identify areas most in need of resources.

Minister Foley said DEIS was an internationally recognised, proven programme that provides targeted resources to schools with the highest levels of concentrated educational disadvantage to support students in helping to achieve their potential.

“This investment will provide for in the region of 160 additional primary teaching posts, approximately 100 additional home school community liaison posts, additional guidance and leadership posts as well as DEIS grants and enhanced book grant funding,” said Minister Foley.

The inclusion the Charleville schools has been welcomed by local county councillor John Paul O’Shea (FG) who said it demonstrated the Government’s commitment to inclusive education and supporting students facing disadvantage.

“I am pleased that we can provide additional supports to those schools and communities that need it most,” he said.

However, the principal of Scoil Íosagáin Infant NS in Mallow, Linda Dennehy questioned why the 150-pupil school has not been included in the DEIS programme.

Linda said that while the Department was very clear about the criteria for inclusion in DEIS, she said it did not take into account the fact that Scoil Íosagáin is an early infant school, with roughly 50% of its pupils coming from what would be termed as disadvantaged backgrounds.

Linda said this would include members of the travelling community, children from single-parent families and non-nationals including children from the Drishane Direct Provision Centre in Millstreet.

“We believe that early intervention and opening up avenues to education for children from all backgrounds is vitally important. While I welcome Scoil Ghobnatan’s inclusion as the first Mallow National School on the programme, I am at a loss to explain why we were also not included on it,” said Linda.

She said the fact that Scoil Íosagáin has just a two-year cycle of junior and senior infant pupils, combined with the fact that the data used to identify DEIS eligible schools was taken from the 2016 census, might go some way to explaining its exclusion from the programme.

“Mallow has grown considerably since 2016 and there are many towns of similar size and population demographics that have more DEIS schools. In addition, our school population comes from a wide catchment area, not just areas that might be deemed to be less disadvantaged,” said Linda.

“We will be appealing our exclusion from DEIS as we firmly believe that all of our pupils must be given all of the educational advantages that come from being a part of the programme,” she added.