Pride in Kanturk as Josie Knight wins Olympic silver in Tokyo

AN Olympic silver-medal winning cyclist with Team GB has left the coach with the Kanturk Cycling Club who originally spotted her potential as an elite athlete beaming with pride.

Josie Knight (24) is a member of the four strong women’s indoor pursuit team that was beaten to gold by a strong German team in the Olympic final ride-off at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo - despite having broken the world record for the event in an earlier qualifying round.

Dan Curtin, a coach with the O’Leary Stone Kanturk Cycling Club, explained how he came to be a mentor for Knight, who was born in the UK and moved to West Kerry with her family when she was 18-months old, when she first took up cycling more than decade ago.

“A friend of mine contacted me saying that he had a talented young rider who wanted to take up the sport and asked me if I would coach her. I started Josie out on the road and moved her onto our velodrome after it was constructed,” said Dan.

He said it was obvious from the very start that Knight had the potential to become an elite track racer, which led him to contact Cycling Ireland who in turn took her under their wing.

While still a member of the Kanturk Club, Knight won silver for Ireland in the individual pursuit at the European Track Championships and competed for Ireland as a junior at the World Road Championships in 2014.

In 2016 she represented Ireland at the elite European Road Championships, won the elite Irish omnium title on the track and rode in the World Track Championship that season as part of the team pursuit line-up.

Despite riding in the green, Knight never really considered herself Irish and as retirements broke up the team pursuit squad after the Rio Olympic cycle, she found herself at a crossroads.

“There wasn’t any development happening and it was all a bit grim. I didn’t want to continue to be mediocre with Ireland when I felt British,” she said at the time.

After spending some time in the cycling wilderness Knight joined the Great Britain’s podium programme in 2020 before the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin, getting the call when Laura Kenny broke her shoulder, graduating to the elite group full-time.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Dan Curtin said that although Knight no longer cycles for Ireland, he was still proud of the part that he and the Kanturk Cycling Club played in her Olympic success.

“Despite being a small club we have had a lot of success with the riders such as Eddie Dunbar, Sam Bennett and now Josie Knight,” said Dan.

“On a personal level I am also proud to be able to say that I helped contribute in some way to Josie’s success and wish her well for the future,” he added.