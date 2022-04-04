Price of used cars increases by 53% over past two years

The spiralling cost of used cars shows little sign of slacking off, with the DoneDeal Price Index report finding prices rose by 7.9% over the first quarter of this year .

ACUTE supply chain issues facing Ireland’s motor industry caused by a “perfect storm” of contributing factors has pushed the price of second-hand cars to record highs.

That’s according to the findings of the latest quarterly DoneDeal ‘Price Index’ report, which had found the average price of a used car has increased by a staggering 53% over the two-year period since onset of the Covid pandemic.

The upward spiral shows little sign of slowing down in the foreseeable future, with the report revealing a 7.9% rise over the first quarter of the year – the tenth successive quarterly increase and the second highest increase in a decade.

The report found that in 2021 price inflation averaged out at 2.1% per month - representing an annual inflation rate of 30%.

The report’s author NUIG environmental economist Dr Tom Gillespie, said the used car market was one of the first to experience price increases as a result of the pandemic.

“Supply chained disruptions caused by global chip shortages stalled the production of new cars, putting supply pressure on the used car market, which was already experiencing increased demand as a result of the shift to remote work and reductions in public transport use,” said Dr Gillespie.

He pointed out that Brexit had further impacted supply, with the number of cars being imported from the UK more them halved from 108,083 in 2019 to just 47,034 last year.

Dr Gillespie said the war in Ukraine has also cast doubt on the ability of global supply chains for new cars to catch up in the short term “as inflation is biting across most markets.”

He cited Volkswagen as an example, pointing out the company would normally 1,200 cars daily at their Ukraine plants, with several other leading manufacturers also relying on Ukrainian produced parts for their vehicles.

In addition, western car brands have also ceased production at Russian plants in line with sanctions.

Dr Gillespie said that in previous years the supply of used cars in Ireland had been bolstered by the glut of ‘Celtic Tiger’ year cars flooding the market.

“However, this aging cohort of cars is rapidly becoming obsolete, hitting the lower end of the market the market hardest, with and observed annual rate of inflation of 39.9% for low value cars,” said Dr Gillespie.

“This contrasts with a more modest 20% rate of inflation in the upper end of the market for the same period,” he added.

Dr Gillespie recent the dramatic rise in the price of fuel following the Russian invasion of Ukraine had seen increased demand for both new and used hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).

In fact, since the prices at the pumps reached record high a number of weeks ago demanded indicators on DoneDeal for EVs hade increased by 218% year-on-year and for hybrids by 30%.

However, the chip shortage has also impacted on the production of new hybrids and EVs, forcing up the price of second-hand ones.

Dr Gillespie said that prices for hybrid vehicles had increased by 25% year-on-year and EVs by 19%.

“This is a significant increase considering the fact that the average price for a hybrid vehicle is just over €24,000 in DoneDeal dataset,” he said.