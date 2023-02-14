Cork

Price of Cork farming land increased by 20% in 2022

Quality grass and tillage land in Cork making up to €17k an acre

The Institute of Professional Valuers and Auctioneers land report also found &ldquo;significant&rdquo; prices are being sought for lease lands in Cork.

Bill Browne

A NEW report has found that strong demand for agricultural land is continuing to send prices on an upward spiral – with some areas of the country achieving as much as €25,000 an acre.

The report, commissioned by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV), has found that land prices are now averaging €12,231 an acre – up from €8,750 when the first report in the series was published in 2016.

