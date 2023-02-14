Price of Cork farming land increased by 20% in 2022

A NEW report has found that strong demand for agricultural land is continuing to send prices on an upward spiral – with some areas of the country achieving as much as €25,000 an acre.

The report, commissioned by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV), has found that land prices are now averaging €12,231 an acre – up from €8,750 when the first report in the series was published in 2016.

It further found that land leasing, which the reports authors said had reached “unprecedented demand”, had seen prices rise as high as €500 an acre over the course of last year.

Michael Brady (MIPAV) of the Cork-based Brady Agricultural Consultants & Land Agents Group said that the supply issue nationally was reflected in Cork, with limited amounts of land coming onto the market.

Mr Brady said he was also seeing strong demand from dairy profits, as a result of the very strong prices being achieved for milk.

“The greatest demand in the market is for large developed dairy units,” said Mr Brady

He described strong demand for lands to lease in Munster as a “constant thread”, saying that “significant prices” are being sought for these lands”.

“Sale prices are also well up on 2021, with quality grass or tillage achieving approximately €17,000 per acre – an increase or more than 20% on 2021,” said Mr Brady.

He envisaged prices holding up in the short term, with some potential competition from other asset classes as investors look to other options available due to higher interest rates.

Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services said they see interest from investors being driven by the attractive returns currently available.

“They are very optimistic in relation to milk, beef and grain prices due to global demand exceeding supply and new Middle East markets opening”.

However, they said a trio of factors that the sector has “little control of”, namely spiralling energy costs, fertiliser prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine would play “key roles to play in determining matters.”

Commenting on the report IPAV chief executive Pat Davitt said that while farming faces new annual challenges, such as Brexit, climate change or political volatility, agriculture has proven to be a hugely resilient and adaptable sector.

“This year changes taking place in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), in particular the non-clawback on single premiums, will be eagerly watched to see what impact it will have on prices,” said Mr Davitt.

He said the new Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) is causing “considerable worry” for farmers with zoned land that is used for agricultural purposes.

“While we have serious reservations about this tax achieving its desired aim of incentivising the sale of land to someone who will develop homes in a timely manner, we would like to see a commitment by the Minister for Agriculture to exclude farmland from the scope of this new tax,” said Mr Davitt.

He welcomed the return to European Valuation Standards (EVS), something IPAV has championed for some time.

“This is a very welcome development. It brings the highest standard of rigour to the land valuation process. And it has the benefit of a European wide experience. The standards are regularly reviewed, tested and updated,” said Mr Davitt.