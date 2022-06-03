Dee Ryan, CEO of LImerick Chamber of Commerce, has called for the establishment of a working group to re-evaluate Irish aviation policy in light of last weekend's chaos at Dublin Airport. Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media

Dublin Airport has ruthlessly pursued increasing passenger numbers at the expense of airports like Cork (pictured) and Shannon and the regions in general, Dee Ryan, the Limerick Chamber of Commerce CEO has said.

The pressure is mounting on the Government to end Dublin Airport’s virtual monopoloy on passenger air flights in and out of Ireland following last weekend’s chaos with lengthy passenger queues trying to clear security and many missing their flights as a consequence.

Following last weekend’s chaos, staff have been diverted from Cork Airport to help their colleagues in Dublin process up to 100,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport over the weekend. This led to a chorus of TDs calling this proposed solution a ‘sticking plaster on a burst dam’ and suggesting that Cork and other regional airports get a larger portion of the Irish aviation business. At present Dublin Airport has 85% of Irish business while Cork and Shannon Airports have 6-7% each.

Now Limerick Chamber of Commerce CEO Dee Ryan has said that the region’s largest business representative group is calling on the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton to set up a working group to review national aviation policy.

"There must now finally be a consensus that our approach in Ireland is not serving the public, airports, regions or State well,” said Ms Ryan.

"if anything is to come out of the chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport, it must be to put in place new aviation policy that finally makes Dublin Airport accountable to the wider interests of the State and not just its pursuit of profits.

"New aviation policy, she said, must be aimed also at developing incentives to drive passenger growth at other Irish airports, which would be in the best interest of balanced regional development.

“What happened last weekend was a direct result of not managing Dublin Airport growth over the past two decades.

"The laissez-faire approach of the state has allowed Dublin Airport grow to unnecessary scale. It’s as if the Department of Transport has been the downtown office of the DAA and has basically allowed it to do what it wanted.

"Regrettably one of the hallmarks of Dublin Airport’s expansion has been the ruthless pursuit of passenger growth at the expense of other Irish airports and regions.

“The figures speak for themselves. Pre-COVID, between January 2013 and December 2019, passenger growth at Cork Airport was 250,000, while Shannon grew by 300,000.

“Dublin Airport during that same period grew passenger numbers by 13.8 million.

"In a year, for example, when Ireland got one million new passengers, 960,000 of those would be for Dublin and 40,000 for our other airports. That is simply not sustainable.

" It is not possible for our other airports to grow when the dominant one is winning 96% of all new passengers into Ireland.”

Ms Ryan said that Limerick Chamber’s Copenhagen Economics report of 2019 noted that in other EU countries where there was an over-concentration on one airport, steps were taken by governments to address the issue and push connectivity to regional airports.

And she added that while a short-term fix was needed to make sure there would not be a repeat this summer of last weekend’s events and the associated international reputational damage, the crisis could not be allowed pass without dealing with the underlying problem.

“Perhaps half or more of the passengers flying out of Ireland are travelling from the regions, so it also flies in the face of our efforts to tackle climate change for would-be passengers to be spending so much time on our roads. It also flouts the Irish Governments ‘Project Ireland 2040’ plan.

"I have written to Ministers Ryan and Naughton and asked for the establishment of a review group to look at Irish aviation policy once and for all because Dublin Airport’s market share in Ireland is so out of sync with EU norms.

“What we need is clear policy to make sure Dublin’s monopoly is broken, put passengers and the public first and, with that, we will see growth at other airports and in those regions,” said Ms. Ryan.