President Higgins to attend Clonmult battle anniversary ceremony this weekend

A Cork commemorative committee has welcomed confirmation by President Michael D Higgins that he is to attend an event to mark the 101st anniversary of the single greatest setback suffered by the IRA during the War of Independence when they lost 14 volunteers.

This Sunday, at 1.30pm, President Higgins will unveil a specially commissioned diorama of the ambush site while crosses will be laid on behalf of the 24 IRA men who were in the house when they were surprised by Crown Forces and relatives of both those who died and survived will also attend.

The East Cork Flying Column of the 4th Battalion of the Cork No 1 IRA Brigade was virtually annihilated when they were caught on February 20, 1921, in a disused farmhouse at Garrylaurence, Clonmult, some 12km north of Midleton by a combined force of British troops and Auxiliaries.

Local historian and author of ‘The Battle of Clonmult’, Tom O’Neill said the Flying Column was mainly made up of men from the Midleton, Cobh and Knockraha Companies of the 4th Battalion who had successfully taken part in the attacks on Carrigtwohill, Cloyne and Castlemartyr RIC Barracks in 1920.

On the morning February 20, 1921, O/C of the Flying Colum, Comdt Diarmuid O’Hurley and two other senior officers, Capt Joseph Ahern and Capt Paddy Whelan left the billets at Garrylaurence to scout out the site of a planned ambush of a train carrying British troops at Cobh Junction.

Mr O’Neill explained that around noon, the British military received information from an informer that the column had been spotted near Clonmult and a force of British troops from the 2nd Battalion of the Hampshire Regiment proceeded to Clonmult and began a search of the area, he said.

British soldiers surprised and fatally wounded two column members, Michael Desmond and John Joe Joyce as they were getting water from a well near the thatched farmhouse where the column were billeted and the troops quickly surrounded the building which had only a front door and no rear exit.

Mr O’Neill explained how Capt Jack O’Connell attempted a break-out from the house and while he managed to escape, three men following him, Michael Hallahan, James Ahern and Richard Hegarty were killed while Diarmuid O’Leary was wounded and retreated back to the house.

