‘Preferred transport solution’ for N/M20 project unveiled

AFTER years of delays the team behind the much-hyped N/M20 Cork to Limerick project has finally unveiled what it described as the ‘preferred transport solution’ for the long-awaited link between the two cities.

The announcement of what has been described as a ‘multi-modal transport project’ has come following a long public consultation process and detailed appraisal of a number of potential road and rail-based options and active travel strategies.

Project co-ordinator Jari Howard said the selected options proposed by the project team “reflected the wishes of the vast majority of stakeholders” they had consulted with over the past three-years

The preferred road-base option will see an 80km stretch of new and improved segregated ‘high-quality’ dual carriageway stretching from the existing N20 at Blarney before linking up with the existing M20 motorway at Patrickswell in Limerick.

A decision has yet to be made on whether the sections dual carriageway will be classed as a motorway with a 120 kph speed limit or what is termed a ‘protected road’ with a lower 100kph speed limit.

Mr Howard said road safety was a primary concern for his team, with the provision of the proposed dual carriageway carrying with it the potential to prevent approximately 200 fatal and serious injury collisions in the decades following its completion.

“Tragically more than 60 people have died on the N20 over the past 25-years and we have the option here to save that many lives over the next 25-years,” said Mr Howard.

Broadly following the corridor identified in the previous plan that was shelved more than a decades ago due to Government cutbacks, with the 500 metre-wide dual carriageway incorporating 30-40% of the existing route between the two cities.

In addition, the preferred option will incorporate bypasses of Mallow, Newtwopothouse, Buttevant, Charleville and Banogue, which the project team said would remove strategic traffic and heavy good vehicles from these communities.

“This will significantly improve air quality, reduce noise levels and further support public realm improvements, sustainable transport and vibrant communities,” said Mr Howard.

“The route will provide a lot of relief for the main towns and villages along the existing N20 and provide greatly improved journey time and reliability cutting up to 20-minutes off the journey times between Cork and Limerick and more at peak times,” he added.

Mr Howard said the project would incorporate a major active travel element for walking an cycling, making a commitment to provide more than 80 km of “safe active travel infrastructure along the corridor”.

“This may take the form of greenways or other segregated cycling and walking paths. We think that is a transformative provision for communities along the corridor as well as for tourism and leisure. But we also see it as part of commuting options, giving people the opportunity not to have to drive to school, work or the shops– instead hopping on a bike,” said Mr Howard.

“The provision of segregated walkways and cycleways will also provide significantly safety for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users along the corridor,” he added.

Public transport, both bus and rail, is another key element of the project, with Mr Howard saying the dual carriageway would allow bus companies to provide new expressway service between Cork and Limerick – potentially cutting journey times between the two city centres by as much as 30-minutes.

He said the project had looked at a trio of potential rail options and have recommended a ‘no-change’ additional hour service along the exiting rail lines via Limerick junction, which could cut journey times by 20 minutes.

In addition he said the ‘RS1’ option, which proposes doubling the frequency of Cork-Limerick services to half-hourly by introducing new service on the existing lines, has also been recommended.

In terms of economic benefits Mr Howard pointed out that the lack of ‘high-quality connectivity’ between the regions within the Atlantic corridor had proven to be a major impediment to developing the regional economy as a counterbalance to the Dublin and east corridor.

“The N/M20 project is a critical missing link from the Atlantic Economic Corridor, improving regional connectivity and accessibility along the western seaboard,” he said.

On online public display platform has been developed on the project website at www.corklimerick.ie, which incorporates a visual display room allowing visitors to view maps and information on the project.

The owners of properties along the preferred route option have been invited to meet with members of the project team and public online seminars will take place on April 16 and 13, outlining further project details.