Popular Munster Maths & Science Fair to make a welcome return to Mallow in 2022

Jenny and Harry Duggan, Mallow; Niamh Willis, Mallow and Chloe, Aoibheann and Katlyn Linehan, Boherbue, met Caroline Ainslie of Bubbly Maths at the 2019 Munster Maths & Science Fair in Mallow.

HAVING fallen victim to the Covid pandemic for the last two-years, the Munster Maths & Science Family Fair is set to make a welcome return to Mallow in 2022.

Organisers of the popular event, which normally attracts thousands of visitors, will return to its spiritual home at the Mallow GAA Complex in Carrigoon on Sunday, October 16.

An extension of the Mallow Development Partnership’s (MDP) innovative Maths & Science Primary Schools Project the fair was originally established to showcase STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related projects to children.

Local schools have continued to form a core component of the fair, with primary and secondary schools from the greater Mallow area exhibiting projects each year.

However, over the years the fair has developed into something far bigger, with leaders from industry, research and third level institutes coming on board holding a wide array of engaging and interactive experiments, demonstrations and displays throughout the day.

Now, following the two enforced event cancellations, the organising committee looking optimistically ahead to October . hoping it will be far enough away “that some normality and fun can finally return”.

“The key aim of this entertaining fair remains, to create an awareness of the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) that surrounds our everyday living, work and recreation activities,” said a committee spokesperson .

They said a selected mix of exhibitors, including industry giants and renowned research & third level institutions, would again be showcasing interactive exhibits alongside local North Cork schools and their students, with schools from farther afield also set to participate.

“This will be the long-awaited 10th anniversary of the fair which is organised by Mallow Development Partnership through its network of local volunteers, sponsored by Cork County Council and generously supported by the Irish American Partnership,” said the spokesperson.

“Stay up to date with announcements via the Munster Maths & Science Family Fair Facebook page. There is a promise of some exciting new features to be announced in the coming months to celebrate this special anniversary,” they added.